TCS Layoff Horror In Mumbai: Employee Reportedly Forced To Resign Amid Approved Medical Leave

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is back in the spotlight, this time for its harsh treatment against a Mumbai-based employee of 14 years. The employee was reportedly forced into resignation while on approved medical leave and awaiting surgery.

The Forum for IT Employees (FITE) Maharashtra detailed the incident in a social media post, claiming that the victim has been in the IT sector for over 29 years, including 14 at the firm.

Calling it the 'dark side' of ongoing TCS layoffs, the employee's harrowing account was detailed. He was given an ultimatum by human resources (HR) to accept 10 months' compensation or face termination. This offer falls short of TCS's stated policy of up to two years' pay for staff with over a decade of service.

The worker was reported to be actively contributing to a key project, and was updated on the latest tech, yet he was pushed out despite his health needs.

"This raises massive questions: how many employees were forced to resign? How many actually received the compensation TCS claims? How many victims were medically vulnerable?" the group stated, calling for a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the pattern of alleged coerced exits.

This case adds to the many previously reported ones, claiming TCS' harsh behaviour over resignations, forcing people to quit or getting fired without severence pay. Over 12,000 people have lost their jobs at TCS this year,

FITE accuses the company bypassing legal retrenchment norms by pressuring voluntary resignations. In Pune, the labour commissioner has summoned TCS for a hearing tomorrow following multiple grievances over 'unlawful terminations' and forced exits.

Similar stories have emerged across FITE's 'Dark Side' series on social media. A Nagpur employee was recalled from leave and forced to quit with no severance, a Pune mother harassed post-maternity leave, and a 13-year veteran billed for company-provided health insurance upon exit.An earlier report also claims that a 47-year-old man was given just 30 minutes to resign or be sacked.

TCS is yet to respond officially to this incident. We will update this copy when we get a response.