 'This Hike Is A Slap In The Face', TCS Employee Expresses Anger Over Meager ₹422 Per Month Raise After Four Years
The TCS employee described grinding through high-pressure projects, skill upgrades, and extended hours only to receive what amounts to less than a 1 percent annual raise, barely covering inflation.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 01:46 PM IST
article-image
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) | (Photo Courtesy: Wikipedia)

A Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) employee has sparked widespread outrage online after revealing a meager monthly salary increase of just Rs. 422 following four years of service, calling it a blatant disregard for employee contributions in India's largest IT firm.

The anonymous developer, posted on Reddit with the post titled "TCS gave me a 422 pm hike after 4 years, my reaction." In the post, he detailed his frustration in a viral thread that has garnered over 5,000 upvotes and hundreds of comments as of Tuesday. He described grinding through high-pressure projects, skill upgrades, and extended hours only to receive what amounts to less than a 1 percent annual raise, barely covering inflation.

"This hike is a slap in the face," he wrote, echoing sentiments from peers who shared similar stories of underappreciation. The post has now gone viral and it highlights mounting discontent amid TCS's ongoing appraisal woes, with users advising him to polish his resume and explore opportunities at competitors like Infosys or Wipro.

This incident is not isolated but part of a pattern of dissatisfaction at TCS recently. This meagre appraisal follows the layoff of over 12,000 employees this year. The company cites operational inefficiences as reason for its restructuring.

"TCS treats you like a cog until you leave – then they beg you back with a 20 percent bump," one of the replies on the Reddit post says.

TCS has recently been under a lot of fire, with reports from employees alleging forced resignation, no severance, and other harassment tactics during the layoff season. One employee was even forced to sleep on the footpath after TCS banned his entry into the Pune office due to suspension. The employee alleged that he had not been paid salary for months, to which TCS had responded saying that payroll had been suspended following standard procedure after he was absent from work without authorisation.

We have contacted TCS regarding this latest employee account on Reddit and will update this post after we receive any response.

