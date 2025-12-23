Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Gets Mixed Reactions Online: Netizens Call It 'Historically Inaccurate' & 'Boring' | YouTube/ Universal Pictures

The trailer of the highly anticipated Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' is out, and reactions are mixed. The social chatter online point out to historical inaccuracies of costume, armour, and props. Some claim that the trailer lacks authenticity, while others claim that it is 'boring'.

Several fans of mythology and Nolan have taken to X and Reddit to voice out their opinions on The Odyssey. The first look came out a few months ago, and the trailer has now been released. The movie is sheduled to release in July 2026. You can watch the trailer below:

Netizens have been brutal with their reactions. One user said, "Honestly my main issue with Nolan’s Odyssey is that the design direction is f****g boring. You want to make a futuristic myth cycle? Commit to it. Make it literally anything other than one more desaturated brutalist ‘reimagining.’ It’s overdone."

Another user shared his disappointment in sharp and pointed words, "The Odyssey is just disappointing because if anyone could’ve pulled off an actual film of this caliber it was Nolan, and he’s done the worst job of it so far. Everything that comes out looks worse and worse. Boring costumes, Viking ship, shitty architecture, PANTS."

Some users called out on the inaccuracies shown in 'The Odyssey' trailer. One user named Jack Offmore called out on the inaccuracies of the longhip. He said, "The longship is possibly the most iconic and recognisable ship in the world and using it in The Odyssey is not only "historically inaccurate" but also just moronic as it to most people just screams "vikings". Nolan isn't going wild with it, he's literally just lazy."

While there is an audience that is bashing the trailer for its inaccuracies and calling it lacklustre, there is also a huge audience that is left in awe. The reactions from this audience is largely positive.

hile the trailer for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has generated massive excitement overall, a vocal segment of online discussion—particularly on X and Reddit—focuses on several recurring criticisms. These tend to fall into three main categories, often intertwined:

This epic adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek poem stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, with a stacked cast including Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, and Benny Safdie. The film is shot entirely on IMAX film.