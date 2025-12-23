Realme Buds Air 8, Realme 16 Pro 5G, Realme 16 Pro+ 5G To Launch In India On January 6: What To Expect

Realme Buds Air 8, Realme 16 Pro, Realme 16 Pro+ To Launch In India On January 6: What To Expect |

Realme is kickstarting January with the launch of a host of new devices. The company is launching two new smartphones - the Realme 16 Pro 5G and Realme 16 Pro+ 5G. Realme Buds Air 8 will also be introduced at the same event. Realme will unveil all three gadgets on January 6.

The company has confirmed that the Realme 16 Pro 5G, Realme 16 Pro+ 5G, and the Realme Buds Air 8 will be available on Realme India website and the Flipkart website as well. The launch event will begin on January 6 at 12noon IST.

Realme Buds Air 8 teased specifications

The Realme Buds Air 8 are said to be co-designed with world-renowned design master Naoto Fukasawa. The earbuds will feature noise cancellation, enhanced sound depth, and smart AI capabilities. It is teased to offer AI-driven audio intelligence, enabling clearer voice interactions, smarter noise management, and adaptive sound performance across music, calls, and entertainment. The Realme Buds Air 8 are listed to come in Gold, Purple and Black colour options.

Realme 16 Pro teased specifications

The company has started teasing key specifications of the Realme 16 Pro 5G. The phone has a metallic finish, and the design language is different than the predecessor, Realme 15 Pro. The next-gen device has a square rear module with three sensors. There is a 200-megapixel all-zoom portrait sensor on board, a MediaTek processor, and AI Edit Genie 2.0.

The Realme 16 Pro 5G will come in three colour options - Master Gold, Orchid Purple, and Pebble Grey. It will run on Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16 software. Realme has promised three years of Android OS updates and four years of Android security patches.

Realme 16 Pro+ 5G teased specifications

Realme 16 Pro+ 5G is teased to feature a 200-megapixel periscope camera, an almost similar design as the Realme 16 Pro, and a Snapdragon processor. This device will also have Ai Edit Genie 2.0. It will be available in Master Gold, Camellia Pink, and Master Grey colour options. This device will also run on Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16. With the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G, the company promises three years of Android OS updates and four years of Android security patches.