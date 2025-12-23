Vince Zampella, Co-Creator Of Call Of Duty Series, Dies After His Ferrari 296 GTS Crashes On Angeles Crest Highway In California; Disturbing Video Surfaces

Vince Zampella, Co-Creator Of Call Of Duty Series, Dies After His Ferrari 296 GTS Crashes On Angeles Crest Highway In California | X

Washington DC: Vince Zampella, a co-creator of the Call of Duty series, died at the age of 55 after his Ferrari 296 GTS crashed on Angeles Crest Highway in Southern California. The crash took place on Sunday, and the purported video of the accident surfaced on Tuesday morning.

In the viral video, it could be seen that, as soon as the red-coloured Ferrari, which he was driving, left the road, it hit a concrete barrier and caught fire after exiting the tunnel. Zampella died on the spot.

Disturbing Video Of The Crash:

Footage of the accident in which Call of Duty creator Vince Zampella died.



The video shows a red Ferrari 296 GTS speeding out of a tunnel, skidding and crashing into a concrete barrier. After the impact, the sports car caught fire. Zampella and the passenger died at the scene. pic.twitter.com/8hzx41GmFu — HandyTechTipper (@HandyTechTipper) December 23, 2025

Another person sitting in the car reportedly died in the hospital during treatment.