 Bangladesh Elections: Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, BNP's Hindu Candidate, Wins Dhaka-3
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldBangladesh Elections: Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, BNP's Hindu Candidate, Wins Dhaka-3

Bangladesh Elections: Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, BNP's Hindu Candidate, Wins Dhaka-3

Senior BNP leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy won the Dhaka-3 constituency with 99,163 votes in Bangladesh’s 13th parliamentary elections, defeating a Jamaat-e-Islami candidate. His victory comes amid concerns over attacks on minorities and signals BNP’s strong momentum as it heads toward a return to power after two decades.

Deeksha PandeyUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 05:13 PM IST
article-image
Senior Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy won the Dhaka-3 constituency on Friday in Bangladesh’s 13th national parliamentary election, securing 99,163 votes. | X @GayeshwarRoyBd

Senior Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy won the Dhaka-3 constituency on Friday in Bangladesh’s 13th national parliamentary election, securing 99,163 votes.

Roy, a prominent leader from the minority Hindu community and a former state minister, defeated his nearest rival, Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Md Shahinur Islam, according to state-run BSS news agency.

His victory comes against the backdrop of alleged harassment of minority Hindu community members in the country. The community has faced a series of attacks, some of them fatal, following the killing of radical youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi in December.

India has been expressing concerns over attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh.

FPJ Shorts
Palash Muchhal Granted Interim Relief By Bombay HC In ₹10 Crore Defamation Case, Vidnyan Mane Barred From Making Defamatory Statements
Palash Muchhal Granted Interim Relief By Bombay HC In ₹10 Crore Defamation Case, Vidnyan Mane Barred From Making Defamatory Statements
INOX India PAT Jumps 32% To ₹68 Cr, Revenue Rises 27% To ₹436 Cr In Q3 FY26
INOX India PAT Jumps 32% To ₹68 Cr, Revenue Rises 27% To ₹436 Cr In Q3 FY26
Maha Shivratri 2026: Do's and Dont's To Follow On The Auspicious Day Dedicated To Lord Shiva And Goddess Parvati
Maha Shivratri 2026: Do's and Dont's To Follow On The Auspicious Day Dedicated To Lord Shiva And Goddess Parvati
BharatNet Connects 2.14 Lakh Gram Panchayats: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Says World's Largest Rural Broadband Drive Transforming India Digitally
BharatNet Connects 2.14 Lakh Gram Panchayats: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Says World's Largest Rural Broadband Drive Transforming India Digitally

Minority Representation in Focus

In a separate contest, the lone Hindu candidate fielded by Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami was defeated in the Khulna-1 constituency.

Krishna Nandi secured 70,346 votes, while BNP contender Amir Ejaz Khan won the seat with 1,21,352 votes.

Roy’s win in Dhaka-3 is being seen as significant in the context of minority representation in the country’s political landscape.

Read Also
PM Modi Speaks With Tarique Rahman After BNP’s Landslide Win In Bangladesh Polls; Reaffirms...
article-image

BNP Set for Return After Two Decades

The 13th parliamentary elections will elect a government to replace the interim administration headed by Muhammad Yunus.

Relations between India and Bangladesh had been strained after the interim government assumed charge following the collapse of the Sheikh Hasina government in August 2024.

The BNP is moving towards a sweeping victory in the landmark polls, poised to return to power after a gap of two decades.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bangladesh Elections: Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, BNP's Hindu Candidate, Wins Dhaka-3
Bangladesh Elections: Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, BNP's Hindu Candidate, Wins Dhaka-3
PM Modi Speaks With Tarique Rahman After BNP’s Landslide Win In Bangladesh Polls; Reaffirms...
PM Modi Speaks With Tarique Rahman After BNP’s Landslide Win In Bangladesh Polls; Reaffirms...
'Delighted To Speak With Mr Tarique Rahman': PM Modi Dials BNP Chief
'Delighted To Speak With Mr Tarique Rahman': PM Modi Dials BNP Chief
Bangladesh Election Results 2026: BNP Thanks PM Modi For Congratulating Tarique Rahman On Party's...
Bangladesh Election Results 2026: BNP Thanks PM Modi For Congratulating Tarique Rahman On Party's...
Tarique Rahman And The Rise Of A New Bangladesh: Challenges And Opportunities For India
Tarique Rahman And The Rise Of A New Bangladesh: Challenges And Opportunities For India