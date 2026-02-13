 PM Modi Speaks With Tarique Rahman After BNP’s Landslide Win In Bangladesh Polls; Reaffirms India’s Support
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with BNP chief Tarique Rahman after his party’s sweeping victory in Bangladesh’s parliamentary elections, reaffirming India’s commitment to bilateral peace and development. Rahman, poised to become Prime Minister, returned from 17 years in exile and secured two seats, emerging as frontrunner amid the Awami League’s absence from the polls.

Friday, February 13, 2026
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke with Tarique Rahman, chief of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, congratulating him on his party’s decisive victory in Bangladesh’s parliamentary elections and reaffirming India’s commitment to bilateral peace and prosperity.

Rahman is set to become Prime Minister after the BNP secured a thumping mandate, winning 209 of the 299 seats that went to polls on February 12. In a post on X, Modi said he was “delighted” to speak with Rahman and conveyed his best wishes as the leader prepares to fulfil the aspirations of the Bangladeshi people.

Highlighting the deep-rooted historical and cultural ties between the neighbours, Modi reiterated India’s continued support for the “peace, progress, and prosperity” of both nations. He added that New Delhi would stand by a democratic, progressive, and inclusive Bangladesh while expressing eagerness to strengthen multifaceted relations and advance shared development goals.

Earlier, the Prime Minister had congratulated Rahman for leading the BNP to a decisive electoral win, stating that the result reflected the trust of the people in his leadership.

Bangladesh Election Results 2026: BNP Thanks PM Modi For Congratulating Tarique Rahman On Party's...
According to unofficial results from the Election Commission and party sources cited by The Daily Star, Rahman was elected from both Dhaka-17 and Bogura-6 constituencies.

The 60-year-old leader is the eldest son of former President Ziaur Rahman and late three-time Prime Minister Khaleda Zia. He returned to Bangladesh after nearly 17 years in exile in the UK following his mother’s death and soon emerged as the frontrunner for the top post after the Awami League was unable to contest due to suspension of its registration.

Rahman formally assumed office as BNP chairman in December 2025, having previously served as acting chairman.

