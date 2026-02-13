Bangladesh Election Results 2026: BNP Thanks PM Modi For Congratulating Tarique Rahman On Party's Decisive Win |

Dhaka: The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) expressed gratitude to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for congratulating party chairperson Tarique Rahman after the BNP’s decisive victory in Bangladesh’s parliamentary elections.

The polls, held on February 12, 2026, were the country’s first national elections since the 2024 ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Preliminary results indicate that the BNP-led alliance has secured a commanding majority, winning over 200 seats in the 300-member Jatiya Sangsad, clearing the way for Tarique Rahman to assume office as Prime Minister after 17 years in exile.

I convey my warm congratulations to Mr. Tarique Rahman on leading BNP to a decisive victory in the Parliamentary elections in Bangladesh.



This victory shows the trust of the people of Bangladesh in your leadership.



India will continue to stand in support of a democratic,… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 13, 2026

PM Modi Extends Wishes To Tarique Rahman

In a post on X, Modi congratulated Rahman on leading the BNP to a landslide victory, saying the mandate reflected the trust of the Bangladeshi people in his leadership. He added that India would continue to support a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh, and said he looked forward to working with the new leadership to deepen bilateral ties and advance shared development goals.

VIDEO | Bangladesh Elections 2026: Nazrul Islam Khan, BNP's polls coordination committee chief on PM Modi's congratulatory message BNP chief Tarique Rahman, says , "We also on behalf of our party thank him and we believe that under the leadership of our leader Tarique Rahman,… pic.twitter.com/ePNTIFLlxa — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 13, 2026

BNP Responds To PM Modi's Gesture

The message from New Delhi came soon after early results began to emerge, highlighting the importance India places on relations with Bangladesh during the political transition. Responding to Modi’s outreach, Nazrul Islam Khan, a BNP standing committee member and head of the party’s poll coordination, welcomed the gesture and said relations between the two countries would strengthen under Tarique Rahman’s leadership. He also praised Modi for recognising the democratic verdict of the Bangladeshi people.

The BNP’s strong showing follows Tarique Rahman’s return to Bangladesh in late 2025 after the death of his mother, former prime minister and BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia. Rahman won convincingly in both his constituencies, Bogura-6 and Dhaka-17. Meanwhile, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir delivered another emphatic performance, securing a lead of nearly 2.5 lakh votes in the Thakurgaon-1 constituency.