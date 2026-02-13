 Bangladesh Election Results 2026: BNP Thanks PM Modi For Congratulating Tarique Rahman On Party's Decisive Win
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldBangladesh Election Results 2026: BNP Thanks PM Modi For Congratulating Tarique Rahman On Party's Decisive Win

Bangladesh Election Results 2026: BNP Thanks PM Modi For Congratulating Tarique Rahman On Party's Decisive Win

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party thanked PM Narendra Modi for congratulating chairperson Tarique Rahman after the party’s decisive election win. The BNP-led alliance secured over 200 seats in the 300-member parliament. Party leaders said India-Bangladesh ties would strengthen under Rahman’s leadership.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 01:55 PM IST
article-image
Bangladesh Election Results 2026: BNP Thanks PM Modi For Congratulating Tarique Rahman On Party's Decisive Win |

Dhaka: The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) expressed gratitude to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for congratulating party chairperson Tarique Rahman after the BNP’s decisive victory in Bangladesh’s parliamentary elections.

The polls, held on February 12, 2026, were the country’s first national elections since the 2024 ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Preliminary results indicate that the BNP-led alliance has secured a commanding majority, winning over 200 seats in the 300-member Jatiya Sangsad, clearing the way for Tarique Rahman to assume office as Prime Minister after 17 years in exile.

PM Modi Extends Wishes To Tarique Rahman

In a post on X, Modi congratulated Rahman on leading the BNP to a landslide victory, saying the mandate reflected the trust of the Bangladeshi people in his leadership. He added that India would continue to support a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh, and said he looked forward to working with the new leadership to deepen bilateral ties and advance shared development goals.

FPJ Shorts
Paathirathri On OTT: Everything You Need To Know About Soubin Shahir & Naya Nair's Latest Suspense Thriller Film
Paathirathri On OTT: Everything You Need To Know About Soubin Shahir & Naya Nair's Latest Suspense Thriller Film
'He's Just A Slogger': Mohammad Amir's Insulting Remark About Abhishek Sharma Sparks Fury Ahead Of IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Clash; Video
'He's Just A Slogger': Mohammad Amir's Insulting Remark About Abhishek Sharma Sparks Fury Ahead Of IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Clash; Video
'Wait...Jaya Bachchan Smiled?': Nostalgic AI Video Of Sholay Actors Taking Selfie With Younger Selves Goes Viral - Watch
'Wait...Jaya Bachchan Smiled?': Nostalgic AI Video Of Sholay Actors Taking Selfie With Younger Selves Goes Viral - Watch
'Shubhonandan Tarique-Bhai': CM Mamata Banerjee Congratulates Landmark Win, Wishes 'Cordial Ties' With Dhaka As BNP Secures Two-Thirds Majority
'Shubhonandan Tarique-Bhai': CM Mamata Banerjee Congratulates Landmark Win, Wishes 'Cordial Ties' With Dhaka As BNP Secures Two-Thirds Majority

BNP Responds To PM Modi's Gesture

The message from New Delhi came soon after early results began to emerge, highlighting the importance India places on relations with Bangladesh during the political transition. Responding to Modi’s outreach, Nazrul Islam Khan, a BNP standing committee member and head of the party’s poll coordination, welcomed the gesture and said relations between the two countries would strengthen under Tarique Rahman’s leadership. He also praised Modi for recognising the democratic verdict of the Bangladeshi people.

The BNP’s strong showing follows Tarique Rahman’s return to Bangladesh in late 2025 after the death of his mother, former prime minister and BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia. Rahman won convincingly in both his constituencies, Bogura-6 and Dhaka-17. Meanwhile, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir delivered another emphatic performance, securing a lead of nearly 2.5 lakh votes in the Thakurgaon-1 constituency.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bangladesh Election Results 2026: BNP Thanks PM Modi For Congratulating Tarique Rahman On Party's...
Bangladesh Election Results 2026: BNP Thanks PM Modi For Congratulating Tarique Rahman On Party's...
Tarique Rahman And The Rise Of A New Bangladesh: Challenges And Opportunities For India
Tarique Rahman And The Rise Of A New Bangladesh: Challenges And Opportunities For India
What Is World Radio Day And Why It Is Observed? Here's All You Need To Know
What Is World Radio Day And Why It Is Observed? Here's All You Need To Know
Economic Storm Awaits Bangladesh’s New PM: GDP Slowdown, Forex Stress, Debt Burden, Ratings...
Economic Storm Awaits Bangladesh’s New PM: GDP Slowdown, Forex Stress, Debt Burden, Ratings...
US Admits India Cutting Russian Oil Imports, But Sidesteps Enforcement Query On 'Ghost Ships'...
US Admits India Cutting Russian Oil Imports, But Sidesteps Enforcement Query On 'Ghost Ships'...