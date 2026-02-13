What Facilities Does Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Have Access To In Adiala Jail?

Imran Khan | FPJ

Advocate Salman Safdar on Wednesday submitted a seven-page report to the Supreme Court detailing the living conditions of former prime minister Imran Khan at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

Khan's lawyer, who was appointed amicus curiae to visit Adiala Jail, told the media after submitting the report that he met the former cricketer and visited his cell. At the time, he refused to divulge details of the report to the media.

In this article, let us discuss the facilities accessed by Imran Khan inside the prison and his daily routine.

According to Pakistani media outlet Dawn, who accessed the report submitted to the court, Khan takes breakfast at around 9:45 am. His breakfast consists of coffee, porridge and a few dates, followed by the recitation of the Holy Qur’an from approximately 11:30 am for about an hour, the report said. Khan's cell contains a chair, table, bed, and a hanger.

Khan then undertakes physical exercise using the limited equipment made available to him, including an exercise bike, two nine-kilogramme weights, and a bar.

At around 1:15 pm, after showering, he is permitted to access the strolling shed within the secured compound, where he may sit or walk.

The 73-year-old takes lunch between 3:30 pm and 4 pm, according to a meal plan selected by himself and financed by his family. At 5 pm, he is again allowed a brief walk. The lunch consists of “two days of chicken, two days of meat, two days of lentils (daal), and/or two days of ‘chaat’/snacks.”

From approximately 5:30 pm until 10 am the following morning, he remains confined to his cell.

The PTI leader does not take a full meal at dinner, instead consuming “fruit, milk and dates.” He further said that bottled Nestlé drinking water was available to him.

Reportedly, he was given a “small-sized heater/blower” in his living cell during the winter months, and hot water was available at all times.