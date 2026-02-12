'Direct Consequence Of 922 Days Solitary Confinement': Former Pak PM Imran Khan's Son Reacts To Father Losing 85% Vision In Right Eye

Imran Khan | Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's son, Kasim Khan, on Thursday reacted to his father losing 85% of the vision in his right eye and blamed the "regime in power, the Army Chief and the puppets enabling this cruelty" for the situation.

Taking to X, Kasim said, "We have been informed that my father, Imran Khan, has lost most of the vision in his right eye, with reports indicating only 15% eyesight remains. This is the direct consequence of 922 days of solitary confinement, medical neglect (denied blood tests) and the deliberate denial of proper treatment in jail."

"The responsibility lies squarely with the regime in power, the Army Chief and the puppets enabling this cruelty. This physical deterioration is happening under their orders, their watch and their responsibility. They have manipulated and warped the justice system in order to keep my father in solitary confinement," he added.

He further said, "My brother and I are still being denied visas to see our father as his health deteriorates. History will record this injustice."

Calling on human rights bodies, legal institutions and democratic nations to act, he said, "We urge human rights bodies, legal institutions and democratic nations to confront this persecution and ensure those responsible face consequences."

For the unversed, Pakistan’s Supreme Court has ordered an urgent medical evaluation of former Prime Minister Imran Khan after a report stated that he has lost 85% of the vision in his right eye.

Barrister Salman Safdar, appointed as amicus curiae (friend of the court), submitted a detailed report to the court after meeting Khan at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail. According to the report, Khan currently retains only 15% vision in his right eye.