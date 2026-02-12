BNP Takes Early Lead In Bangladesh Elections; Counting Underway

BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman |

Early trends in Bangladesh’s parliamentary elections indicate that the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has taken an initial lead as counting continues across the country. The high-stakes vote is being closely watched as it marks the first national election since a student-led movement ended Sheikh Hasina’s nearly two-decade-long rule.

Polling concluded at 4:30 pm on Thursday in 299 of the 300 constituencies, with ballots counted at over 42,000 centres. By 7:30 pm, preliminary data showed the BNP leading in 29 seats, while the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) alliance was ahead in 10.

The Election Commission reported strong voter participation, with turnout reaching 47.91% by mid-afternoon, up significantly from earlier figures. Voting largely proceeded without major disruptions, though isolated incidents of violence were reported. A hand bomb attack in Gopalganj injured three people, crude explosions briefly interrupted polling in Munshiganj, and a clash in Khulna left a BNP leader dead. Despite these events, authorities did not suspend voting anywhere.

BNP leaders alleged that attempts were made to intimidate voters and suppress turnout but urged party workers to remain vigilant during the counting process to prevent irregularities. Meanwhile, the Jamaat-led 11-party alliance described the election as “excellent” and expressed confidence in securing the highest number of seats.

Interim governent chief Muhammad Yunus congratulated citizens for what he called a largely peaceful and orderly election, praising voters, political parties, and institutions for demonstrating commitment to democracy.

Notably, the Awami League, led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, did not participate after its registration was suspended last year. Hasina, currently in exile, dismissed the polls as “farcical,” alleging low turnout and electoral fraud.

With 127 million eligible voters, 51 parties, and nearly 2,000 candidates in the fray, the final outcome is expected to shape Bangladesh’s political trajectory in the post-Hasina era.