Bangladesh Parliamentary Elections 2026: BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman Casts Vote | ANI

Dhaka: Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairman Tarique Rahman on Thursday cast his vote as the country goes into the 13th parliamentary elections.

Rahman, who is the son of former Bangladesh PM and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, formally assumed office as the Chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on January 9, days after her demise.

He had returned to Bangladesh in December last year, after living in exile for the past 17 years. Rahman left the country after being arrested in 2007-08 and later settled in London following his release.

His arrival in Bangladesh was seen as a major shift in the country's politics Earlier on Thursday, key leaders of the Jamaat-e-Islami, National Citizen party (NCP) and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) cast their votes as reported by The Daily Star.

According to The Daily Star, Jamaat-e-Islami's Ameer Shafiqur Rahman cast his vote around 8:30 am at Manipur High School centre.

Shortly after casting his vote, National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam told media that the party is on the verge of forming the government. He urged people to go to the polling centres and exercise their voting rights without fear.

As per the Daily Star, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir cast his vote at Thakurgaon Government Girls' High School centre around 7:40 am.

The Daily Star further reported that voting in the 13th national elections and referendum-2026 is being held simultaneously in 299 constituencies across the country and will run from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm without any break.

The voting for Bangladesh's 13th Parliamentary elections marks a critical moment in the country's political history as it enters a new phase.

Voters in Bangladesh turned out early on election day, forming long queues outside polling booths from as early as 6 am (local time), reflecting both anticipation and hope for a transparent electoral process.

The steady turnout and orderly arrangements marked a significant day for voters eager to exercise their democratic rights.

The parliamentary elections come at a time of significant change, following the death of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia and the ongoing ban on her long-time rival, Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party.

This election is seen as a turning point, as the country looks to move beyond the decades-long 'Battle of Begums' era.

The vote count will begin at 4 pm on February 12. The Election Commission will officially announce the results in the morning of February 13, once counting is complete.

With nearly 127 million eligible voters, the eighth most populous nation in the world heads to the polls. Nearly half the voters are between the ages of 18-37, as per Al Jazeera, of which 4.57 million are first-time voters.

There are 59 registered political parties in Bangladesh, excluding Awami League, whose registration was suspended by the Election Commission last year, nullifying its ability to field candidates in the fray. Of these, 51 parties are participating in this year's elections. In total, 1,981 candidates are contesting, including 249 independent ones.

The contesting parties are- Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami, National Citizen Party (NCP), Jatiya Party (JP-Quader), Jatiya Party (JP-Ershad), Left Democratic Alliance and Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party), as per Al Jazeera.

Corruption, inflation, employment and economic development are the main issues deciding the election.

Besides the parliamentary election, the country is holding a referendum on the National Charter 2025 - a document drafted by the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, setting the foundation for future governance, as per Al Jazeera.

