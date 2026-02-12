 Delhi Blast Case: UN Report Names JeM In Red Fort Bombing, Flags New Women-Only Terror Wing
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi Blast Case: UN Report Names JeM In Red Fort Bombing, Flags New Women-Only Terror Wing

Delhi Blast Case: UN Report Names JeM In Red Fort Bombing, Flags New Women-Only Terror Wing

A United Nations monitoring team has linked Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) to the deadly Red Fort attack in Delhi that killed 15 people. The report also flagged the group’s continued operations under Masood Azhar, including the formation of a women-only wing aimed at supporting terrorist activities, raising fresh concerns over its evolving tactics and recruitment strategies.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 11:40 AM IST
article-image
The Delhi Red Fort Blast | ANI

A United Nations monitoring team has named Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in connection with the deadly attack at Delhi’s historic Red Fort that killed 15 people.

The report mentioned the continued operations of the UN-designated terrorist group under the leadership of Masood Azhar, raising fresh concerns over its evolving structure and recruitment strategies, including the forming of a women-only wing to support terrorist operations.

In its report to the UN Security Council, the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team mentioned that one Member State had reported that JeM claimed responsibility for a series of attacks and was also linked to the blast on the Red Fort in New Delhi on 9 November, which killed 15 people.

JeM Announces Women-Only Wing

FPJ Shorts
Zydus Lifesciences Finalizes $120 Million Settlement With Astellas Over Generic Mirabegron Sales In US
Zydus Lifesciences Finalizes $120 Million Settlement With Astellas Over Generic Mirabegron Sales In US
India AI Impact Summit 2026: AI Responsibility Pledge Campaign On February 16 To Aim For Guinness World Title
India AI Impact Summit 2026: AI Responsibility Pledge Campaign On February 16 To Aim For Guinness World Title
AI Summit 2026: India Tops Global Index In AI Skills Penetration, Hiring
AI Summit 2026: India Tops Global Index In AI Skills Penetration, Hiring
Viral Video Shows Fans Enjoying Beer During NED vs NAM ICC T20 WC Match At Arun Jaitley Stadium In Delhi
Viral Video Shows Fans Enjoying Beer During NED vs NAM ICC T20 WC Match At Arun Jaitley Stadium In Delhi

JeM chief and UN-designated terrorist Mohammed Masood Azhar Alvi on October 8, 2025 formally announced the creation of a women-only wing named Jamaat ul-Muminat

The UN monitoring team noted that this newly formed Jamaat ul-Muminat women-only wing body was explicitly aimed at supporting terrorist attacks. While the wing is not separately listed under UN sanctions, it has been described as part of JeM’s broader operational framework.

JeM chief and UN-designated terrorist Mohammed Masood Azhar Alvi on October 8, 2025 formally announced the creation of a women-only wing named Jamaat ul-Muminat

The report suggest the move reflects a strategic shift, mirroring trends seen in other extremist organisations that seek to expand logistical networks, strengthen propaganda machinery and evade security scrutiny by involving women in auxiliary and operational roles.

Concerns Over Expanded Recruitment

The report also flagged concerns over JeM’s outreach efforts, including alleged recruitment activities extending to parts of Central Asia. The formation of the women-only unit is being viewed as an attempt to diversify support systems and widen the group’s base amid heightened global surveillance.

Read Also
Red Fort Blast Case: Suicide Bomber Umar Un Nabi Appointed At Al-Falah University Without Police...
article-image

Ongoing Security Operations In J&K

Separately, the UN report noted that three individuals allegedly involved in a separate militant attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, were killed in July.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Privacy Or Monopoly? WhatsApp Faces Unprecedented Resistance Across Three Continents
Privacy Or Monopoly? WhatsApp Faces Unprecedented Resistance Across Three Continents
Delhi Blast Case: UN Report Names JeM In Red Fort Bombing, Flags New Women-Only Terror Wing
Delhi Blast Case: UN Report Names JeM In Red Fort Bombing, Flags New Women-Only Terror Wing
Madhya Pradesh Leaders Call Bharat Bandh 'Politically Motivated' Amid Nationwide Strike Call
Madhya Pradesh Leaders Call Bharat Bandh 'Politically Motivated' Amid Nationwide Strike Call
Lamborghini Car Crash: Kanpur Tobacco Tycoon's Son Shivam Mishra Arrested 4 Days After Incident
Lamborghini Car Crash: Kanpur Tobacco Tycoon's Son Shivam Mishra Arrested 4 Days After Incident
Bihar: Patna Civil Court Receives Bomb Threat For 6th Time; Premises Evacuated
Bihar: Patna Civil Court Receives Bomb Threat For 6th Time; Premises Evacuated