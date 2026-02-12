Delhi Blast Case: UN Report Names JeM In Red Fort Bombing, Flags New Women-Only Terror Wing

The Delhi Red Fort Blast | ANI

A United Nations monitoring team has named Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in connection with the deadly attack at Delhi’s historic Red Fort that killed 15 people.

The report mentioned the continued operations of the UN-designated terrorist group under the leadership of Masood Azhar, raising fresh concerns over its evolving structure and recruitment strategies, including the forming of a women-only wing to support terrorist operations.

In its report to the UN Security Council, the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team mentioned that one Member State had reported that JeM claimed responsibility for a series of attacks and was also linked to the blast on the Red Fort in New Delhi on 9 November, which killed 15 people.

JeM Announces Women-Only Wing

JeM chief and UN-designated terrorist Mohammed Masood Azhar Alvi on October 8, 2025 formally announced the creation of a women-only wing named Jamaat ul-Muminat

The UN monitoring team noted that this newly formed Jamaat ul-Muminat women-only wing body was explicitly aimed at supporting terrorist attacks. While the wing is not separately listed under UN sanctions, it has been described as part of JeM’s broader operational framework.

The report suggest the move reflects a strategic shift, mirroring trends seen in other extremist organisations that seek to expand logistical networks, strengthen propaganda machinery and evade security scrutiny by involving women in auxiliary and operational roles.

Concerns Over Expanded Recruitment

The report also flagged concerns over JeM’s outreach efforts, including alleged recruitment activities extending to parts of Central Asia. The formation of the women-only unit is being viewed as an attempt to diversify support systems and widen the group’s base amid heightened global surveillance.

Ongoing Security Operations In J&K

Separately, the UN report noted that three individuals allegedly involved in a separate militant attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, were killed in July.