BJP vs Oppotistion In Lok Sabha: Saffron Party Moves Notice To Terminate Rahul Gandhi’s Parliament Membership; Details

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi speaks in the house during the Budget Session | ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reportedly moved a notice seeking termination of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s Parliament membership. The development comes amid escalating tensions after Gandhi intensified his attacks on the Centre over the India–US interim trade deal and the Union Budget.

BJP Member of Parliament Nishikant Dubey on Thursday said he has moved a motion in the Lok Sabha against Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lower House of Parliament Rahul Gandhi, while accusing him of misleading the country.

Dubey is seeking termination of his parliamentary membership and a lifetime ban on the Congress leader on contesting elections.

The BJP is also expected to move a privilege motion against the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Many leader from the Bhartiya Janta party slammed LoP Rahul Gandhi's speech and called it

Rahul Gandhi Accuses Govt Of “Compromising National Interest”

Speaking in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Gandhi alleged that the government had compromised India’s national interests through the trade agreement with the United States.

He said the Centre itself had acknowledged that the world was entering a turbulent geopolitical phase marked by intensifying conflicts and the weaponisation of energy and finance. Despite this, Gandhi claimed, India had allowed the US to dictate key aspects of its energy security.

‘External Pressure’ On PM Modi, Claims LoP

He alleged there was “fear in the Prime Minister’s eyes” and made references to the “Epstein files,” suggesting undisclosed pressures influencing decision-making at the highest level.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“I do not believe the Prime Minister would sell India under normal circumstances. But they are choking him they have a grip on his neck,” Gandhi alleged.

Raises Concerns Over Tariffs, Trade Imbalance

Gandhi also flagged concerns over tariff changes and trade imbalance. He claimed that average tariffs had risen from around 3 per cent to 18 per cent a six-fold increase.

Read Also Myanmar Enters Third Year Under Military Coup As Crisis Deepens Crisis Amid Civil War

At the same time, he alleged that US imports into India were projected to rise from USD 46 billion to USD 146 billion. He termed the arrangement “absurd,” claiming India was committing to a massive annual increase in imports without securing firm reciprocal benefits.

Earlier in the day, Opposition MPs were seen protesting "anti-people clauses" in the trade deal and in solidarity with the farmers outside the Makar Dwar on Thursday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Budget Session, which began on January 28, witnessed numerous political showdowns both inside and outside Parliament, with proceedings being repeatedly interrupted and adjourned for various reasons.