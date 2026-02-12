 BJP vs Oppotistion In Lok Sabha: Saffron Party Moves Notice To Terminate Rahul Gandhi’s Parliament Membership; Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBJP vs Oppotistion In Lok Sabha: Saffron Party Moves Notice To Terminate Rahul Gandhi’s Parliament Membership; Details

BJP vs Oppotistion In Lok Sabha: Saffron Party Moves Notice To Terminate Rahul Gandhi’s Parliament Membership; Details

The BJP has reportedly moved a notice seeking termination of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s Parliament membership following his sharp attack on the government over the India–US interim trade deal. Gandhi accused the Centre of compromising national interests and alleged external pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 12:14 PM IST
article-image
Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi speaks in the house during the Budget Session | ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reportedly moved a notice seeking termination of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s Parliament membership. The development comes amid escalating tensions after Gandhi intensified his attacks on the Centre over the India–US interim trade deal and the Union Budget.

BJP Member of Parliament Nishikant Dubey on Thursday said he has moved a motion in the Lok Sabha against Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lower House of Parliament Rahul Gandhi, while accusing him of misleading the country.

Dubey is seeking termination of his parliamentary membership and a lifetime ban on the Congress leader on contesting elections.

The BJP is also expected to move a privilege motion against the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

FPJ Shorts
Zydus Lifesciences Finalizes $120 Million Settlement With Astellas Over Generic Mirabegron Sales In US
Zydus Lifesciences Finalizes $120 Million Settlement With Astellas Over Generic Mirabegron Sales In US
India AI Impact Summit 2026: AI Responsibility Pledge Campaign On February 16 To Aim For Guinness World Title
India AI Impact Summit 2026: AI Responsibility Pledge Campaign On February 16 To Aim For Guinness World Title
AI Summit 2026: India Tops Global Index In AI Skills Penetration, Hiring
AI Summit 2026: India Tops Global Index In AI Skills Penetration, Hiring
Viral Video Shows Fans Enjoying Beer During NED vs NAM ICC T20 WC Match At Arun Jaitley Stadium In Delhi
Viral Video Shows Fans Enjoying Beer During NED vs NAM ICC T20 WC Match At Arun Jaitley Stadium In Delhi

Many leader from the Bhartiya Janta party slammed LoP Rahul Gandhi's speech and called it

Rahul Gandhi Accuses Govt Of “Compromising National Interest”

Speaking in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Gandhi alleged that the government had compromised India’s national interests through the trade agreement with the United States.

He said the Centre itself had acknowledged that the world was entering a turbulent geopolitical phase marked by intensifying conflicts and the weaponisation of energy and finance. Despite this, Gandhi claimed, India had allowed the US to dictate key aspects of its energy security.

‘External Pressure’ On PM Modi, Claims LoP

He alleged there was “fear in the Prime Minister’s eyes” and made references to the “Epstein files,” suggesting undisclosed pressures influencing decision-making at the highest level.

“I do not believe the Prime Minister would sell India under normal circumstances. But they are choking him they have a grip on his neck,” Gandhi alleged.

Raises Concerns Over Tariffs, Trade Imbalance

Gandhi also flagged concerns over tariff changes and trade imbalance. He claimed that average tariffs had risen from around 3 per cent to 18 per cent a six-fold increase.

Read Also
Myanmar Enters Third Year Under Military Coup As Crisis Deepens Crisis Amid Civil War
article-image

At the same time, he alleged that US imports into India were projected to rise from USD 46 billion to USD 146 billion. He termed the arrangement “absurd,” claiming India was committing to a massive annual increase in imports without securing firm reciprocal benefits.

Earlier in the day, Opposition MPs were seen protesting "anti-people clauses" in the trade deal and in solidarity with the farmers outside the Makar Dwar on Thursday.

The Budget Session, which began on January 28, witnessed numerous political showdowns both inside and outside Parliament, with proceedings being repeatedly interrupted and adjourned for various reasons.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BJP vs Oppotistion In Lok Sabha: Saffron Party Moves Notice To Terminate Rahul Gandhi’s Parliament...
BJP vs Oppotistion In Lok Sabha: Saffron Party Moves Notice To Terminate Rahul Gandhi’s Parliament...
Privacy Or Monopoly? WhatsApp Faces Unprecedented Resistance Across Three Continents
Privacy Or Monopoly? WhatsApp Faces Unprecedented Resistance Across Three Continents
Delhi Blast Case: UN Report Names JeM In Red Fort Bombing, Flags New Women-Only Terror Wing
Delhi Blast Case: UN Report Names JeM In Red Fort Bombing, Flags New Women-Only Terror Wing
Madhya Pradesh Leaders Call Bharat Bandh 'Politically Motivated' Amid Nationwide Strike Call
Madhya Pradesh Leaders Call Bharat Bandh 'Politically Motivated' Amid Nationwide Strike Call
Lamborghini Car Crash: Kanpur Tobacco Tycoon's Son Shivam Mishra Arrested 4 Days After Incident
Lamborghini Car Crash: Kanpur Tobacco Tycoon's Son Shivam Mishra Arrested 4 Days After Incident