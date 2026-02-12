'Yeh Normal Hai': Woman Shares Video Of Cigarettes & Gutka Being Served As Starters At Wedding; Very Few Netizens Amused

A wedding video circulating widely on Instagram has sparked surprise, amusement, and debate after revealing an unconventional form of hospitality. Rather than the usual mocktails, starters, or sweets, guests were seen being offered trays full of cigarettes, bidis, and gutka sachets.

The viral reel, shared by Instagram user Vanshika, captures a waiter moving through the crowd with a large tray stacked with tobacco products, while guests casually pick their preferred items, much like selecting appetisers at a reception.

“Is this really happening?”

The woman filming the moment can be heard expressing disbelief, echoing the reactions of thousands online. Since being uploaded, the clip has crossed 4 lakh views and continues to draw strong engagement in the comments section.

Social media users responded with a mix of shock, curiosity, humour, and cultural explanations. While many found the practice surprising, others pointed out that such traditions still exist in certain regions of India.

Cultural tradition in rural North India

Several commenters explained that offering tobacco products during weddings and social gatherings is not uncommon in parts of western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and the Garhwal region of Uttarakhand. In some rural communities, distributing bidis, cigarettes, or chewing tobacco is seen as a customary gesture of welcome and respect, particularly for elderly guests.

This tradition, rooted in long-standing social customs, is often viewed as a symbol of hospitality, much like serving tea or sweets in urban settings.

Comments

Humour takes over the comments section

Beyond cultural explanations, many users added a comic twist to the discussion. With cigarette prices rising following recent budget changes, some joked that receiving cigarettes at a wedding might now count as a “luxury experience” or a “premium return gift.”

Others quipped that this wedding might have been a dream come true for smokers, sparking a wave of memes and playful remarks. One user said, In Delhi ncr....in male gathering.... We provide chai, nimbu pani, hookah, cigarette and bidi..... If you provide people will sit for long hours."