 Red Fort Blast Case: Suicide Bomber Umar Un Nabi Appointed At Al-Falah University Without Police Verification, Says ED Chargesheet
ED has named Al-Falah University Chancellor Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui as the prime accused in a regulatory and money laundering scam. The chargesheet alleges fake faculty appointments, forged documents and overseas fund routing. It also claims Red Fort blast accused Umar Un Nabi was appointed without police verification, exposing alleged links between regulatory fraud and terror probes.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 08:55 PM IST
article-image
Umar Nabi | X/@Sidhant Sibal

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has named Al-Falah University Chairman and Chancellor Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui as the prime accused in its chargesheet, alleging a major regulatory and money laundering scam.

The chargesheet also claims that Umar Un Nabi, a key accused and suicide bomber in the Red Fort blast case, was appointed to a university post without mandatory verification.

The ED has alleged that the appointment of Nabi and his associates to positions at the university was carried out without mandatory police verification or background checks.

Al-Falah University came under scrutiny following the dismantling of a “white-collar” terror module in November 2025. Four doctors associated with the university were charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the Delhi Red Fort blast case, while several others were subsequently questioned and arrested.

The university’s Chancellor, Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui, was also arrested in a money laundering case and his alleged links to the blast were simultaneously investigated.

According to the prosecution complaint, the probe agency alleges it has exposed a complex scheme in which the university and its medical college operated through falsified compliance.

The alleged irregularities include the use of “on-paper” doctors and fake patients, forged documents, and the routing of funds overseas. Investigators further claim that Siddiqui maintained direct and centralised control over appointments.

Reportedly, the ED has alleged that the university listed dozens of doctors as full-time faculty only on paper to fulfil National Medical Commission (NMC) norms. Statements recorded during the probe suggest that many of these faculty members never performed any on-campus duties.

The probe agency further alleged that several other individuals were similarly appointed without verification. These appointments were reportedly recommended by HR head Dr Jameel Khan and received final approval from Siddiqui.

