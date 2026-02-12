 Madhya Pradesh Leaders Call Bharat Bandh 'Politically Motivated' Amid Nationwide Strike Call
MP leaders in Indore and Bhopal have termed the nationwide Bharat Bandh call by trade unions and farmer groups as “politically motivated,” backing the Centre’s new labour codes. They said the reforms will boost worker welfare, PF coverage and startups. Meanwhile, banks, transport and markets in several states may face disruption as unions oppose the labour codes and other proposed bills.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 11:00 AM IST
article-image
Indore: As several states across India are likely to witness widespread disruption after nearly a dozen trade unions and farmers’ organisations called for a nationwide strike, Bharat Bandh, coordinators and union leaders from Madhya Pradesh on Thursday termed the protest 'politically motivated'.

In Indore, National Coordinator of Fight for Right, Umang Bansal, speaking to IANS, said the strike was completely politically driven and would not have any major impact on the country.

“This is a completely politically motivated strike, and it is not going to have any impact on the country. The schemes made by the government are in the interest of the workers. Certainly, there may be some shortcomings in the rules, but the government cannot be suppressed by such a strike,” Bansal said.

He added that instead of resorting to strikes, stakeholders should sit together and inform the government about shortcomings so that necessary improvements can be made.

“We will have to sit together and inform the government about those shortcomings, and after that, the government can work on it. The various schemes being run by the government for the workers are in the interest of the workers,” he said.

In Bhopal, Satendra Kumar, union leader of the All India Bank Employees’ Union (AIBEU), also described the strike as politically motivated and supported the government’s labour reforms.

“The announcement to strike today is politically motivated. Whatever the government is doing is quite appreciable. There were 29 labour laws, and the government has come up with four laws. When implemented, you will see its effect. This will be very effective in progressing towards the vision of Viksit Bharat,” Kumar told IANS.

He further said that the new labour codes would expand Provident Fund (PF) coverage and contribute towards worker welfare.

“These four labour laws will increase PF coverage. This is great towards the workers’ welfare,” he said.

Kumar also said the reforms would benefit new entrepreneurs and small businesses.

“This will also benefit the people who are starting startups. This will definitely benefit small businesses. This will also fulfil the dream of vocal for local,” he added.

Meanwhile, public sector banks, government offices, transport services and markets in several states are likely to be affected due to the strike. Some schools and colleges may also remain closed in protest-hit areas, depending on local conditions.

The strike call has been given by a joint platform of central trade unions, with strong backing from farmer groups protesting against the new labour codes and the proposed India-US trade deal.

The unions are opposing the four labour codes that replaced 29 labour laws last year. They allege that the new codes weaken workers’ rights, reduce job security and make it easier for employers to hire and fire staff. The unions have also raised concerns over privatisation, wage-related issues and the lack of adequate social security measures.

According to the unions, strike notices have been served across most sectors and industries, and preparations for the bandh are in full swing. Their key demands include scrapping the four labour codes and related rules, withdrawing the Draft Seed Bill, the Electricity Amendment Bill and the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Act.

They are also demanding restoration of MGNREGA and the scrapping of the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025.

