 Bharat Bandh February 12: Will Schools & Colleges Remain Closed Tomorrow? Check Details
Central trade unions and farmers’ groups have called a Bharat Bandh on February 12, raising concerns about possible school closures in several states. While transport and banks may face disruptions, no state education department has issued an official order to shut schools. Parents are advised to check with school authorities.

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 10:20 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

New Delhi: The central trade unions and farmers' organisations will hold a nationwide strike against the new labour codes and the proposed India–US trade deal, and have called for a Bharat Bandh on Thursday.

A joint forum of 10 central trade unions, INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC, will lead the agitation, potentially causing traffic disruptions. Due to this, schools and colleges in various states could remain shut on 12 February 2026. However, official confirmation from the authorities is still awaited.

What Will Be Impacted?

Public sector banks, government offices, public transport, markets across several states, and traffic movement are expected to be impacted due to the strike. In areas witnessing protests, some schools and colleges may also close, depending on the local situation.

What Will Not Be Impacted?

Hospitals and emergency medical services, ambulance services, medical stores and pharmacies, fire and rescue services, milk supply, newspaper distribution, airports and flight operations, and ATMs are not expected to be impacted.

What Are Protestors Demanding?

The protesters are demanding the immediate revocation of the four labour codes and associated rules, as well as the withdrawal of the Draft Seed Bill, the Electricity Amendment Bill, and the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Act.

Will Schools Remain Shut?

As of now, the education department of any state has not issued an official directive ordering schools to shut due to the Bharat Bandh. Parents should stay in touch with the school administration for any last-minute announcements.

