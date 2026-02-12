Bharat Bandh Disrupts Banking, Transport & Daily Life Nationwide, Trade Unions & Farmer Groups Intensify Pressure On Centre

Trade unions and farmer groups called a nationwide Bharat Bandh on February 12. |

New Delhi: A nationwide Bharat Bandh was called on Thursday, February 12, by several central trade unions along with farmer organisations. The strike aimed to protest against various government policies, including labour reforms and new proposed bills. The bandh is expected to affect banking, transport services and government office work in many parts of India.

Major bank employee unions such as AIBEA, AIBOA and BEFI supported the strike and asked their members to participate. Because of this, banking services may be slow or partially affected in some areas, although not all banks are fully closed. Many public services are operating with limited staff due to participation in the protest.

#WATCH | Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: KSRTC workers’ unions and private bus associations have extended support to the nationwide strike, called by several trade unions to protest against various policies of the central government. pic.twitter.com/p2BYRXfj80 — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2026

Transport services are also affected in several states. In Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, workers from the state transport body KSRTC and private bus operators supported the bandh. This has disrupted public transport movement, making travel difficult for daily passengers in some regions.

Farmer groups are also participating in protests and demonstrations across multiple states. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) urged farmers to join workers to make the strike stronger. The farmers’ groups are demanding withdrawal of four labour codes, the Electricity Bill 2025, the Seed Bill 2025 and the VB-G RAM G Act 2025.

According to SKM, the Electricity Bill could increase electricity charges for farmers and households. The group also opposed smart meters and demanded 300 units of free electricity. They also raised concerns that the new Seed Bill could lead to seed black marketing.

Farmer unions also opposed changes related to rural employment programmes. They claimed that the VB-G RAM G Act could weaken the MGNREGA scheme. The protesting groups also criticised free trade agreements, saying they could harm farmers and workers.

The strike has seen mixed impact across India. While some areas reported major disruption, others saw normal or slightly affected services. Authorities and banks said they were trying to maintain normal operations where possible.

Overall, the Bharat Bandh reflects ongoing tensions between trade unions, farmer groups and the government over labour rights, agriculture policies and economic reforms.