 Bombay Dyeing Posts ₹9.85 Crore Consolidated Loss In Q3 FY26, Revenue Falls 22% To ₹324 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBombay Dyeing Posts ₹9.85 Crore Consolidated Loss In Q3 FY26, Revenue Falls 22% To ₹324 Crore

Bombay Dyeing Posts ₹9.85 Crore Consolidated Loss In Q3 FY26, Revenue Falls 22% To ₹324 Crore

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co Ltd reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 9.85 crore in the December quarter of FY26. Revenue from operations declined 21.88 percent YoY to Rs 324.02 crore, with the polyester segment contributing Rs 305.93 crore and the retail/textiles segment Rs 14.83 crore. Total expenses fell 11.7 percent to Rs 362.43 crore. Shares closed 1.24 percent lower at Rs 123.10.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 11:08 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated loss of Rs 9.85 crore in the December quarter of FY26. The company posted a net profit of Rs 70.06 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing. Its revenue from operations declined 21.88 per cent to Rs 324.02 crore in the December quarter of FY26. It was at Rs 414.81 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Read Also
Mumbai Fraud: 52-Year-Old Parel Man Duped Of ₹15 Lakh In Real Estate Scam; Agent Booked For Fake...
article-image

Total expenses of Bombay Dyeing were at Rs 362.43 in the December quarter, down 11.7 per cent year-on-year. Revenue from polyster was at Rs 305.93 crore as against Rs 395.99 crore, while the contribution from retail/textile business stood at Rs 14.83 crore. Total income, which includes other income, was down 22.7 per cent to Rs 350.62 crore.

Shares of the Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 123.10 apiece on the BSE, down 1.24 per cent from the previous close. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay Dyeing Posts ₹9.85 Crore Consolidated Loss In Q3 FY26, Revenue Falls 22% To ₹324 Crore
Bombay Dyeing Posts ₹9.85 Crore Consolidated Loss In Q3 FY26, Revenue Falls 22% To ₹324 Crore
Single's Inferno Season 6 Officially Renewed! Netflix Confirms Production Underway
Single's Inferno Season 6 Officially Renewed! Netflix Confirms Production Underway
Madhya Pradesh Leaders Call Bharat Bandh 'Politically Motivated' Amid Nationwide Strike Call
Madhya Pradesh Leaders Call Bharat Bandh 'Politically Motivated' Amid Nationwide Strike Call
Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 Exams Begin Amid Tight Security Measures
Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 Exams Begin Amid Tight Security Measures

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bombay Dyeing Posts ₹9.85 Crore Consolidated Loss In Q3 FY26, Revenue Falls 22% To ₹324 Crore
Bombay Dyeing Posts ₹9.85 Crore Consolidated Loss In Q3 FY26, Revenue Falls 22% To ₹324 Crore
Madhya Pradesh Leaders Call Bharat Bandh 'Politically Motivated' Amid Nationwide Strike Call
Madhya Pradesh Leaders Call Bharat Bandh 'Politically Motivated' Amid Nationwide Strike Call
Jupiter Wagons Q3 Profit Falls 36% YoY To ₹62 Crore, Revenue Down 13.9% To ₹900 Crore Amid...
Jupiter Wagons Q3 Profit Falls 36% YoY To ₹62 Crore, Revenue Down 13.9% To ₹900 Crore Amid...
Hindustan Unilever Net Profit Soars 121% YoY To ₹6,603 Crore In Q3 FY26, Boosted By Ice Cream...
Hindustan Unilever Net Profit Soars 121% YoY To ₹6,603 Crore In Q3 FY26, Boosted By Ice Cream...
Bharat Bandh Disrupts Banking, Transport & Daily Life Nationwide, Trade Unions & Farmer Groups...
Bharat Bandh Disrupts Banking, Transport & Daily Life Nationwide, Trade Unions & Farmer Groups...