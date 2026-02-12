Lenskart Share Price Jumps 12% To Record High Of ₹526, Q3 Profit Surges Multifold To ₹133 Crore On Strong Growth

A New Step Beyond Eyewear Retail. | Lenskart shares surged over 12 percent to record highs after Q3 FY26 profit.

Mumbai: Shares of eyewear company Lenskart jumped more than 12 percent to a record high of Rs 526 on February 12 after the company announced strong Q3 FY26 results. The sharp rise came as investors reacted positively to strong profit growth, higher margins and strong demand in both India and international markets.

Profit Jumps Sharply Year-on-Year

Lenskart reported consolidated net profit of about Rs 133 crore in Q3 FY26. This was a massive jump compared to only Rs 1.8 crore profit in the same quarter last year.

The company said profit growth was supported by better product margins, strong customer addition and improving performance in global markets. Domestic profit before tax rose more than three times to Rs 161 crore from Rs 48 crore last year.

Revenue Growth Driven By India And Global Markets

Revenue from operations rose 38 percent to Rs 2,308 crore compared to Rs 1,669 crore a year ago. India business grew about 40 percent while international markets grew around 33 percent.

The company said volume growth and new customers helped drive revenue. India also reported strong same-store sales growth of 28 percent, showing strong demand in existing stores.

International Business Turning Profitable

International operations reported profit before tax of Rs 32.5 crore, compared to a loss last year. EBITDA margins in global markets improved to 6.1 percent.

The company now operates around 705 international stores and holds the top market position in Singapore. Management said global business is improving faster than India did at a similar stage.

Market Opportunity And Business Expansion Plans

Lenskart conducted over 60 lakh eye tests during the quarter, with many first-time users. The company estimates India’s eyewear market at Rs 79,000 crore, while total demand could be above Rs 4 lakh crore.

The company also announced new ESOP plans worth over Rs 1,500 crore combined to reward employees and support long-term growth.

Disclaimer: This news is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Stock market investments are subject to market risks. Readers should consult certified financial advisors before making any investment decisions.