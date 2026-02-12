 Flipkart Plans Food Delivery Entry Ahead Of IPO, Bengaluru Pilot Likely As Company Targets Fast-Growing ₹2 Lakh Crore Market
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessFlipkart Plans Food Delivery Entry Ahead Of IPO, Bengaluru Pilot Likely As Company Targets Fast-Growing ₹2 Lakh Crore Market

Flipkart Plans Food Delivery Entry Ahead Of IPO, Bengaluru Pilot Likely As Company Targets Fast-Growing ₹2 Lakh Crore Market

Flipkart is exploring entry into online food delivery with a Bengaluru pilot likely mid-2026. The company is evaluating standalone and ONDC-based models. India’s food delivery market is expected to grow strongly, while competition from Zomato, Swiggy and new players remains intense as demand shifts toward everyday consumption.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 12:50 PM IST
article-image
Flipkart is exploring entry into online food delivery with a Bengaluru pilot likely mid-2026. | File Image |

Mumbai: IPO-bound ecommerce company Flipkart is exploring entry into the online food delivery market. The Walmart-owned company is studying the sector and trying to find a unique position before launching services.

According to ET Prime reports, Flipkart may start a pilot programme in Bengaluru between May and June. A full launch could happen by the end of this year or early next year. The company is also building a dedicated team for this project.

Standalone App Or ONDC Model Under Review

Flipkart is studying two possible models. One is launching its own food delivery platform. The second option is launching a buyer app through the government-backed ONDC network.

FPJ Shorts
'Hunted For His Identity': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams Xenophobia After Bengali Worker's Murder In Pune
'Hunted For His Identity': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams Xenophobia After Bengali Worker's Murder In Pune
'Can An Impartial Investigation Even Take Place?' Sanjay Raut On Rohit Pawar Expressing Doubts Over Ajit Dada's Death In Plane Crash
'Can An Impartial Investigation Even Take Place?' Sanjay Raut On Rohit Pawar Expressing Doubts Over Ajit Dada's Death In Plane Crash
Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh & Other Team India Players Go Gaga Over Nora Fatehi's Dance During ICC T20 WC Opening Ceremony; Video
Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh & Other Team India Players Go Gaga Over Nora Fatehi's Dance During ICC T20 WC Opening Ceremony; Video
Government To Sell BHEL Stake Via OFS For Retail Investors, Shares Offered At ₹254 Floor Price With Discount Opportunity
Government To Sell BHEL Stake Via OFS For Retail Investors, Shares Offered At ₹254 Floor Price With Discount Opportunity
Read Also
Flipkart Exit Deal Faces Tax Setback For Tiger Global, Supreme Court Overturns Delhi High Court...
article-image

Flipkart had earlier explored ONDC-based food delivery two years ago but did not move forward at that time. Now, the company is again reviewing the opportunity.

Large And Fast Growing Market Opportunity

India’s food delivery market is estimated at around USD 9 billion in FY25 and could grow to nearly USD 25 billion by FY30, according to brokerage estimates.

The sector is currently dominated by Zomato and Swiggy. New players like Rapido’s Ownly and ONDC-based services are also trying to gain market share.

Read Also
Flipkart's Big Move Before IPO, Holding Company To Shift Base From Singapore To India
article-image

Quick Commerce Experience Helping Strategy

Flipkart has already entered quick commerce through its Minutes platform. The company currently operates more than 800 dark stores and plans to expand further.

The company has also increased discounting in quick commerce to compete with Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart.

Competition And Sector Trends

Food delivery competition is rising with new formats like 10-minute cafe delivery becoming popular. After strong post-Covid growth, the sector saw some slowdown but demand is now improving.

Read Also
NCLT Clears Merger Of Eight Flipkart Entities, Paving Way For India IPO
article-image

Experts say food delivery is moving from luxury use to daily use, supported by faster delivery and better pricing. User numbers are expected to grow strongly in the coming years.

Flipkart’s entry could increase competition and change pricing and service strategies across the industry.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Government To Sell BHEL Stake Via OFS For Retail Investors, Shares Offered At ₹254 Floor Price...
Government To Sell BHEL Stake Via OFS For Retail Investors, Shares Offered At ₹254 Floor Price...
Zydus Lifesciences Finalizes $120 Million Settlement With Astellas Over Generic Mirabegron Sales In...
Zydus Lifesciences Finalizes $120 Million Settlement With Astellas Over Generic Mirabegron Sales In...
Lenskart Share Price Jumps 12% To Record High Of ₹526, Q3 Profit Surges Multifold To ₹133 Crore...
Lenskart Share Price Jumps 12% To Record High Of ₹526, Q3 Profit Surges Multifold To ₹133 Crore...
Aye Finance IPO Closes With 97% Subscription, QIB Portion 1.5x Oversubscribed
Aye Finance IPO Closes With 97% Subscription, QIB Portion 1.5x Oversubscribed
Lost Gold Worth ₹18 Lakh Leads To ₹43 Lakh Payout After 12-Year Legal Fight, Delhi Commission...
Lost Gold Worth ₹18 Lakh Leads To ₹43 Lakh Payout After 12-Year Legal Fight, Delhi Commission...