House Rents Surge Sharply Across India’s Top Metros, Middle Class Faces Rising Housing Costs Amid Strong Demand & Low Supply

House rents are rising sharply across India’s major cities due to strong demand and limited housing supply. | Image by Grok |

New Delhi: Living on rent in India’s top metro cities has become very expensive. In many cities, people are now spending 40–50 percent of their income on house rent. Experts say rents may remain high because demand is rising while supply of houses is limited.

Among all cities, Mumbai continues to be the most expensive rental market in India.

Mumbai Remains The Costliest Rental Market

According to property reports, rents in Mumbai’s premium areas have increased 15–20 percent in the last year. In areas like Worli, Lower Parel and South Mumbai, monthly rent for a normal 2BHK flat has crossed Rs 1.25 lakh.

The main reason is limited land availability and large redevelopment projects. Because of redevelopment, many houses are not available for rent, which is pushing prices higher.

Gurugram Emerging As Fast Growing Rental Market

Gurugram is giving tough competition to Mumbai in rental growth. Areas like Golf Course Road and Golf Course Extension are seeing very high rents.

Luxury housing demand is rising because many multinational companies have offices here. Rent in good gated societies is now between Rs 70,000 and Rs 90,000. Rental returns for investors are also better compared to Mumbai.

Bengaluru Rental Market Heating Up

In Bengaluru, rent is rising because companies have called employees back to office. Areas like Whitefield, Sarjapur Road and Indiranagar are seeing strong demand.

Another major issue is high security deposit. Many landlords demand advance rent of up to 10 months. A normal 2BHK rent ranges between Rs 55,000 and Rs 70,000.

Other Cities Also Seeing Rent Growth

Cities like Hyderabad and Pune are also seeing 10–12 percent yearly rent growth. People now want homes with better lifestyle facilities like gym, clubhouse, swimming pool and strong security.

Metro connectivity and distance from office are also major factors deciding rent prices today.