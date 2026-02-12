Shadowfax Consolidated Net Profit Surges Over 4x YoY To ₹34.86 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Jumps 65%

File Image |

Mumbai: Shadowfax Technologies recorded Rupees 34.86 crore in consolidated net profit for the December quarter, a significant rise from Rupees 6.46 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations stood at Rupees 1,159.71 crore, up from Rupees 700.63 crore a year earlier, reflecting a 65 percent year-on-year rise. On a sequential basis, revenue grew 18 percent from Rupees 982.11 crore in Q2 FY26, while profit jumped 167.7 percent from Rupees 13.02 crore. The company’s performance was driven by higher volume throughput and improving margins across logistics operations.

Shadowfax Q3 FY26: 65.5% Revenue Growth & 61% Order Surge



- Delivered 20.6 Cr orders in Q3 FY26, a 61% YoY growth

- Expanded network to 15,166 pin codes with 4,519 touchpoints

- Invested ₹140 Cr in infrastructure and automation during 9M FY26

Sequential growth builds as margins expand

Quarter-on-quarter, Shadowfax saw its total income increase by Rupees 178.13 crore, while expenses rose by Rupees 156.29 crore, keeping margin expansion intact. Employee benefit expenses increased to Rupees 108.61 crore from Rupees 88.92 crore in Q2. Depreciation costs rose to Rupees 32.26 crore versus Rupees 27.97 crore, indicating continued investment in delivery infrastructure. Despite rising costs, operational leverage contributed to the company’s PAT margin expanding notably in Q3. There were no exceptional or tax-related adjustments recorded.

EPS growth signals profitability momentum

Basic earnings per share surged to Rupees 0.69 in Q3 FY26, up from Rupees 0.26 in Q2 and Rupees 0.14 in Q3 FY25. Diluted EPS followed a similar trend at Rupees 0.67. No dividends or buybacks were declared in this quarter. The performance was underpinned by better cost controls and higher delivery volumes from its core logistics and delivery services. No one-time items were noted, confirming the sustainability of the results.

Nine-month snapshot reinforces strong trajectory

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, Shadowfax reported a consolidated revenue of Rupees 2,965.35 crore, up 67 percent from Rupees 1,772.70 crore in the year-ago period. Net profit for 9M FY26 stood at Rupees 55.89 crore, a 243 percent increase from Rupees 16.29 crore in 9M FY25. With the successful IPO behind it and growth visibility intact, the company continues to benefit from strong execution in its logistics segment.

Disclaimer: This report is based on publicly disclosed financial results by Shadowfax Technologies. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell.