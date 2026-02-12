Zydus Lifesciences Finalizes $120 Million Settlement With Astellas Over Generic Mirabegron Sales In US

File Image |

Ahmedabad: Zydus Lifesciences has resolved its US patent litigation with Japan’s Astellas Pharma through a settlement agreement, ensuring continued sales of its generic version of Myrbetriq® (Mirabegron) in the United States.

- Zydus Lifesciences and its US subsidiary reached a settlement with Astellas Pharma Inc. over Myrbetriq® (Mirabegron).

Zydus and its wholly owned US subsidiary will pay Astellas a total of 120 million dollars under the terms of the agreement disclosed on February 12, 2026. The settlement ends all litigation between the companies concerning the overactive bladder drug Myrbetriq and its generic form.

In addition to the lump-sum amount, Zydus has agreed to pay Astellas a prepaid per-unit licensing fee for each unit of its generic Mirabegron sold in the US from the settlement date through September 2027. Other terms of the agreement remain confidential.

The company confirmed that the resolution allows it to continue marketing its generic Mirabegron in the US. The announcement follows an earlier disclosure made by Zydus on April 17, 2025, regarding the patent litigation with Astellas.

Zydus characterized the agreement as a comprehensive conclusion to all legal matters with Astellas related to Mirabegron. The development was shared in compliance with Regulation 30 of SEBI’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements.

This article is based solely on information disclosed in the official stock exchange filing by Zydus Lifesciences dated February 12, 2026. It does not include any information beyond what is publicly available in that document and should not be interpreted as financial advice or an endorsement of any company or product mentioned.