What Is Hug Day And Why It Is Celebrated? Here's To Know About One Of The Significant Day Of Valentine's Week

Hug Day 2026 | Photo Attribution: Canva

One of the most special days of Valentine's week is Hug Day, which falls on February 12 each year. In 2026, the day falls on a Thursday. On this special occasion, couples express their love, emotions, and affection by sharing warm hugs that ultimately strengthen their relationships. This day is a beautiful reminder of the comfort and warmth that helps a partner to feel safe. Keep on reading to know the importance of the sixth day of Valentine's week, Hug Day.

About Hug Day

Whether it’s a tight embrace from your partner, a reassuring hug from a friend, or a warm cuddle from a family member, this day reminds us that sometimes, words aren't needed to express love. Hug Day is observed worldwide, just two days before Valentine’s Day. This year, it falls on Wednesday. It is a special day in Valentine’s Week, encouraging people to express love, warmth, and care through heartfelt embraces.

History of Hug Day

While the exact origins of Hug Day remain unclear, its significance has only grown with time. As part of modern Valentine’s Week celebrations, Hug Day highlights the importance of physical affection in relationships. Throughout history, a hug has been a universal sign of comfort, love, and reassurance.

Significance of Hug Day

Hugs aren’t just about love; they have real, scientifically proven benefits for mental and physical well-being. Studies show that a warm, heartfelt hug can trigger the release of oxytocin, also known as the ‘happiness hormone.’ This chemical reaction helps reduce stress, alleviate anxiety, and promote an overall sense of security and happiness.

Different types of Hugs

Not all hugs are the same; it depends on who you are celebrating with. There are many types of hugs mentioned below:

The Bear Hug: It is a tight form of hug that embraces intensity and is often used to show deep affection, protection, and strong intimacy.

Back Hug: One person hugs another person from behind. It shows trust, protection, and an affectionate relationship.

Heart-to-Heart Hug: A full body embrace, where chest touch symbolises vulnerability and trust.

Waist Hug: One or both partners hold each other around the waist, symbolising romantic attraction, desire, and intimacy.