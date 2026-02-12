VIDEO: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Sister Aleema Breaks Down After Hearing Her Brother Has Lost 85% Vision In Right Eye

Imran Khan’s Sister Aleema Khan Breaks Down |

New Delhi: Pakistan’s Supreme Court has ordered an urgent medical evaluation of former Prime Minister Imran Khan after a report stated that he has lost 85% of the vision in his right eye.

Barrister Salman Safdar, appointed as amicus curiae (friend of the court), submitted a detailed report to the court after meeting Khan at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail. According to the report, Khan currently retains only 15% vision in his right eye.

A video has also surfaced showing Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan, breaking down after hearing that he has lost most of his eyesight and can now see only 15%.

The medical report submitted to the Supreme Court of Pakistan alleged that the 73-year-old has suffered irreversible vision loss due to “institutionalised medical neglect”.

The report claims that Khan had perfect 6/6 vision in both eyes until October 2025. Soon after, he began reporting “persistent blurred and hazy vision” to the then Jail Superintendent of Adiala Jail.

Medical Pleas Ignored for 3 Months

Jail authorities reportedly neglected Khan’s repeated requests to consult a specialist. Instead, he was provided only with basic eye drops, which “failed to improve his condition”.

The continued neglect allegedly resulted in total loss of vision in his right eye. Only after his situation worsened was an ophthalmologist from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Dr Muhammad Arif, summoned to examine him.

Dr Arif diagnosed a blood clot, Central Retinal Vein Occlusion, which had already caused significant damage. Despite a subsequent emergency injection administered in late January 2026, it was reportedly too late and the damage was largely irreversible.

News18, in an article quoting top Indian intelligence sources, stated that this development is consistent with what it described as a broader “pattern of silent elimination” allegedly utilised by the Pakistani military establishment.

