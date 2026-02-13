 'Delighted To Speak With Mr Tarique Rahman': PM Modi Dials BNP Chief
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorld'Delighted To Speak With Mr Tarique Rahman': PM Modi Dials BNP Chief

'Delighted To Speak With Mr Tarique Rahman': PM Modi Dials BNP Chief

PM Narendra Modi reached out to Tarique Rahman on Friday offering his best wishes following the BNP’s decisive win

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 04:02 PM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Image) | PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with BNP chairman Tarique Rahman via telephone on Friday, extending his formal congratulations on the party's significant electoral triumph in Bangladesh.

"As two close neighbours with deep-rooted historical and cultural ties, I reaffirmed India’s continued commitment to the peace, progress, and prosperity of both our peoples," Prime Minister Modi said.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister had on X(formerly Twitter) congratulated Rahman.

"I convey my warm congratulations to Mr. Tarique Rahman on leading BNP to a decisive victory in the Parliamentary elections in Bangladesh. This victory shows the trust of the people of Bangladesh in your leadership. India will continue to stand in support of a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh. I look forward to working with you to strengthen our multifaceted relations and advance our common development goals," PM Modi said earlier.

FPJ Shorts
Radhika Merchant Looks Like A Modern Princess At Ambani Wedding In Resham Ghagra And Emerald Jewellery
Radhika Merchant Looks Like A Modern Princess At Ambani Wedding In Resham Ghagra And Emerald Jewellery
Reliance Gets US Nod For Venezuela Oil, Here's What This Means For Global Oil Markets?
Reliance Gets US Nod For Venezuela Oil, Here's What This Means For Global Oil Markets?
'Unverified Reports...': Hrithik Roshan Denies Being Approached To Replace Ranveer Singh In Don 3
'Unverified Reports...': Hrithik Roshan Denies Being Approached To Replace Ranveer Singh In Don 3
How To Reach Mumbai’s Major Shiva Temples On Mahashivratri By Local Train, Metro And Bus; Check Routes
How To Reach Mumbai’s Major Shiva Temples On Mahashivratri By Local Train, Metro And Bus; Check Routes

Friday’s election results signal a dramatic new chapter for Bangladesh as Rahman led the BNP toward a commanding majority. At 60, the veteran politician, who spent 17 years in the UK, is set to lead the nation after winning dual mandates in Dhaka and Bogura.

His ascent follows a period of significant transition. After the death of his mother, Khaleda Zia, Rahman moved from acting chairman to formal party head in late 2025. With the Awami League sidelined due to registration issues, Rahman successfully consolidated his family’s political legacy, positioning himself to take the oath of office as the country's next leader

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Delighted To Speak With Mr Tarique Rahman': PM Modi Dials BNP Chief
'Delighted To Speak With Mr Tarique Rahman': PM Modi Dials BNP Chief
Bangladesh Election Results 2026: BNP Thanks PM Modi For Congratulating Tarique Rahman On Party's...
Bangladesh Election Results 2026: BNP Thanks PM Modi For Congratulating Tarique Rahman On Party's...
Tarique Rahman And The Rise Of A New Bangladesh: Challenges And Opportunities For India
Tarique Rahman And The Rise Of A New Bangladesh: Challenges And Opportunities For India
What Is World Radio Day And Why It Is Observed? Here's All You Need To Know
What Is World Radio Day And Why It Is Observed? Here's All You Need To Know
Economic Storm Awaits Bangladesh’s New PM: GDP Slowdown, Forex Stress, Debt Burden, Ratings...
Economic Storm Awaits Bangladesh’s New PM: GDP Slowdown, Forex Stress, Debt Burden, Ratings...