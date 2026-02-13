'Delighted To Speak With Mr Tarique Rahman': PM Modi Dials BNP Chief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Image) | PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with BNP chairman Tarique Rahman via telephone on Friday, extending his formal congratulations on the party's significant electoral triumph in Bangladesh.

"As two close neighbours with deep-rooted historical and cultural ties, I reaffirmed India’s continued commitment to the peace, progress, and prosperity of both our peoples," Prime Minister Modi said.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister had on X(formerly Twitter) congratulated Rahman.

"I convey my warm congratulations to Mr. Tarique Rahman on leading BNP to a decisive victory in the Parliamentary elections in Bangladesh. This victory shows the trust of the people of Bangladesh in your leadership. India will continue to stand in support of a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh. I look forward to working with you to strengthen our multifaceted relations and advance our common development goals," PM Modi said earlier.

Friday’s election results signal a dramatic new chapter for Bangladesh as Rahman led the BNP toward a commanding majority. At 60, the veteran politician, who spent 17 years in the UK, is set to lead the nation after winning dual mandates in Dhaka and Bogura.

His ascent follows a period of significant transition. After the death of his mother, Khaleda Zia, Rahman moved from acting chairman to formal party head in late 2025. With the Awami League sidelined due to registration issues, Rahman successfully consolidated his family’s political legacy, positioning himself to take the oath of office as the country's next leader