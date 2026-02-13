Jaahnavi Kandula Case: Father Dies Days Before $29 Million US Settlement Announcement

The Kandula family suffers another heartbreaking loss just before the U.S. authorities reveal the major compensation settlement | Facebook

The family of Jaahnavi Kandula, a 23-year-old Indian student who was killed in a police crash in the United States, has suffered another tragic loss. Her father passed away just two days before authorities announced a $29 million compensation settlement in the case.

Jaahnavi was killed on January 23, 2023, after she was knocked down by a speeding Seattle police vehicle while crossing the street. The officer involved was responding to an emergency call at the time. The incident had drawn attention both in India and the United States, especially after a video later surfaced showing a U.S. policeman laughing while speaking about her death.

A family’s grief deepens

A relative told PTI that Jaahnavi’s father, Kandula Srikanth, died of a heart attack on February 10 in Kurnool district. Srikanth was a retired police constable. His death came just two days before the announcement of the $29 million settlement related to his daughter’s case.

“His last rites were performed on Wednesday (February 11, 2026) in Adoni, as the family grappled with yet another devastating loss,” the relative said on Friday (February 13). The relative also added that the family is currently mourning and that it was not appropriate to speak about the settlement money at this time.

Settlement comes amid silence

The timing of Srikanth’s death has cast a shadow over the compensation announcement. While $29 million is a significant amount, no financial settlement can bring back a young life lost or heal the pain of a grieving family. The tragedy has now turned even more heartbreaking, with a father who fought for justice for his daughter not living to see the closure of the case.

Jaahnavi was pursuing her Master’s degree in Information Systems at the Seattle campus of Northeastern University when her life was cut short. She had gone to the United States with dreams of building a career, but her journey ended abruptly on a Seattle street.

The Seattle police officer who fatally struck Jaahnavi was later fired from the department. The case, along with the video of a U.S. policeman laughing over her death, had sparked outrage and raised serious questions about accountability and sensitivity in law enforcement.

For Jaahnavi’s family, however, the headlines and the settlement amount matter little right now. They are mourning not just the loss of a daughter, but now also the loss of a father — a double tragedy that money cannot erase.