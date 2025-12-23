Redmi Note 15 5G, Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G To Launch In India On January 6: What To Expect

Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of the Redmi Note 15 5G smartphone and the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G tablet in India. The two devices will launch in India on January 6. The Redmi Note 15 5G is teased to come with a 108-megapixel MasterPixel sensor, and a 5,520mAh battery. The Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G packs a 12,000mAh battery and a 120Hz refresh rate display.
The Redmi Note 15 5G and the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G will launch on January 6 at 11.30am IST. The event will be held in Delhi, wherein all the pricing and availability details will be announced.
Redmi Note 15 5G teased specifications
Teasers suggest that the Redmi Note 15 5G will feature a7.35mm thin metallic frame, a square camera module that sits in the top rear centre of the phone, and a silver shiny finish. It features a 6.7-inch Curved AMOLED display with Hydro Touch 2.0, 3,200nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, and TUV triple eye care certifcation. The smartphone is teased to feature a 108-megapixel camera that supports 4K video recording with OIS, dynamic shot, and multifocal portrait legend. The Redmi Note 15 5G packs a 5,520mAh battery with 45W fasr charging. Xiaomi claims that the battery offers 1.6 days of usage and up to 5 years of battery life.
The Redmi Note 15 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor with 10 percent GPU boost and 30 percent CPU boost. The Redmi Note 15 5G also comes with IP66 dust and water resistant.
Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G teased specifications
Compared to the Redmi Note 15 5G, there is little that is teased of the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G. The tablet is said to come with keyboard and stylus support. It is confirmed to pack a 12,000mAh battery and a 12.1-inch QHD+ clarity display with 120Hz refresh rate, and Dolby Vision Brilliance. Xiaomi has confirmed that more specification details of the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G will be announced through December.