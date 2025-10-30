‘We Believed In Ratan Tata, But ...’: Pune TCS Employees Allege Forced Resignations Amid Layoffs | Sourced

Pune: Layoffs by the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) have sparked concerns and debates across the global Information Technology (IT) sector; however, now allegations of forced resignations are surfacing against the tech giant. Employees and organisations working for the betterment of IT employees in Pune have alleged that these alleged forced resignations are being done to reduce the headcount and not get them on record.

Earlier this month, TCS itself announced that around 2% of its workforce, comprising mostly mid- and senior-level employees, were laid off due to skill mismatches and the company's transition towards AI and automation-led business models. TCS claimed the figures to be around 19,755 in their quarterly filings. However, multiple organisations and IT sector activists have claimed that the number is more and also have alleged that forced resignations were taken so that they are not a part of their records.

What Is A Forced Resignation?

Private sector experts said that a forced resignation occurs when an employee quits their job because of pressure or actions by their employer. This pressure is generally meant to make it impossible for the employees to continue working comfortably. This might include harassment, bullying, unsafe working conditions, unrealistic performance demands, significant pay cuts, or other intolerable actions by the employer.

After a while, the employee feels they have no real choice but to resign. It is also called constructive dismissal or constructive discharge. Many times these resignations are involuntary and directly caused by the employer’s conduct. Proving forced resignation often requires showing that the workplace conditions forced the employee to leave, not a personal choice.​ But it becomes difficult to prove so many times that the matter gets unreported, noted experts.

FITE Alleges Foul Play By TCS

The Forum of IT Employees (FITE) in Pune has alleged that TCS has let off multiple people through layoffs. While layoffs are unethical but still abide by the rules, the forum claims that the tech giant has also forced multiple people to resign by employing deceitful means. The forum is active on social media and has contacted multiple people who were allegedly forced to resign and is representing them in an upcoming fight from the forum.

FITE Chairman Pavanjit Mane, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, “Over 50 people have joined our WhatsApp groups meant for the betterment of IT employees. They reach out to us via social media. This number is only from Pune, but this has happened across India. Also, many people who were able to get jobs elsewhere don't speak about this issue. We demand that the government appoint a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate this.”

‘We Stayed Loyal; We Believed In Ratan Tata, But This Is Where It Got Us’

The Free Press Journal spoke to multiple employees who were asked to forcefully resign from the company. All of them, who are currently struggling to get jobs, requested anonymity to hide their identities.

One employee shared, “I am currently 47 years old. A few days ago, I was asked to resign from TCS without any reason. The Human Resources (HR) manager called me up in the meeting room and said they expected my resignation within 30 minutes. I didn't even have time to let my wife and family know. But I did it, and since then, I have been job hunting and struggling to get a job. We are senior-level employees. Who will hire us now?

A 41-year-old man from Pune shared, “I was also forced to resign from TCS a few months ago. They said they expect my resignation or I face termination. In 16 years of my experience, I have had many offers from other companies. TCS was the first company I joined. However, being naive, I remain loyal. I believed in the late Ratan Tata, but he died, and ever since his death, Tata's management has wavered. Currently, I'm job hunting, but I am not getting the quality of offers I deserve. Now the situation is such, I will have to compromise and join low-pay jobs.”

‘I Was Pregnant; Finished Maternity Leave, Then They Asked for My Resignation’

FITE went on social media, stating that a woman was made to resign after coming back from maternity leave. Maternity leave is a period of approved absence from work that allows a mother to give birth, recover, and care for her newborn child. It typically involves paid time off of over six months.

Pavanjit Mane reported the woman who contacted him claimed that she was invited to the office. Despite her being off for months on a legal maternity leave, she wasn't told off by management. While her husband and newborn baby waited outside, she was forced to resign, and she did, because a resignation is a better option than termination.

Multiple allegations like this have surfaced, but speaking to multiple media outlets, TCS has reiterated that they didn't do anything of this sort. TCS claims, "We adhere to legal and ethical standards, and whatever we do is strictly according to them."

At the time of publishing this report, TCS management didn't reply to the queries asked by The FPJ regarding the allegations being reported in this news report. However, once the reply is received, it will be added.