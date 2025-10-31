 VIDEO: Seized Narcotics Worth ₹1.75 Crore Destroyed By Pune Police In Ranjangaon
Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 10:03 AM IST
VIDEO: Seized Narcotics Worth ₹1.75 Crore Destroyed By Pune Police In Ranjangaon | Sourced

Pune Police destroyed narcotics worth ₹1,75,06,580 seized under various cases registered in five police stations under the Pune Police Commissionerate. The destruction procedure took place on Wednesday at Ranjangaon.

The destroyed narcotics were seized in connection with 32 NDPS Act cases from five police stations: Khadak (6 cases), Faraskhana (1), Deccan (2), Kondhwa (1) and Lonikalbhor (22).

The destroyed contraband included Cannabis (217 kg 788 gms worth ₹43,55,767), Mephedrone (198.261 gms worth ₹23,65,320), Cocaine (120.121 gms worth ₹24,02,480), Charas (404.433 gms worth ₹48,44,800), Methamphetamine (78 gms worth ₹15,60,000), Heroin (115.280 gms worth ₹56,400), Opium plants (59 kg 660 gms worth ₹4,66,600), MDMA (4.057 gms worth ₹9,870), Edulis fertilizer (1 kg 173 gms worth ₹13,480), and Ganja-mixed pills (512 gms worth ₹4,92,00).

The total estimated value of all destroyed narcotics amounts to ₹1,75,06,580.

The narcotics were destroyed in the presence of the committee at the MEPL company furnace in Ranjangaon and executed under the guidance of Pankaj Deshmukh, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime), Nikhil Pingale, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), and DCP (Headquarters) Rajalakshmi Shivanakar, along with Assistant Commissioner Vijay Kumbhar.

Nikhil Pingale, DCP Crime, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, “These are the seized narcotics under the five police stations. Going through the procedure, the narcotics were destroyed. Illegal trade of narcotics is a serious crime, and people should not take the law and order lightly for the sake of money. Dedicated teams have kept their eyes on such illegal business and accordingly further action will be taken in the future.”

