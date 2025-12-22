 Stop Child Marriages & Improve Women’s Lifestyle For Development, Says Suman Chandra In Beed
Manish Gajbhiye December 22, 2025, 08:56 PM IST
Beed: “The development of Wadwani taluka is good, but it needs more efforts for further development. The lifestyle of women should improve, and child marriages should be averted. Hence, the officers should work for the development without waiting for others to do so,” directed New and Renewable Energy Ministry Director Suman Chandra.

She was speaking during the Aspirational Blocks Programme review meeting on the taluka’s development here on Monday. District Collector Vivek Johnson, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Jitin Rehman, Additional District Collector Harish Dharmik, District Planning Officer Shivkumar Swami and others were present.

The Union Government has implemented the Aspirational Blocks Programme in 500 blocks across the country to bring backward communities into the mainstream. Wadwani taluka stands at number 117 in this list.

Chandra said that a message should go out to the country that the Beed district is developing. Child marriage is a major problem which is a hurdle to development. Hence, the girls should be provided with education and given an honourable place in society, she said.

Stop Child Marriages & Improve Women's Lifestyle For Development, Says Suman Chandra In Beed

