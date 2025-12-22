Pune: PCMC Hires Agency To Probe Deteriorating Air Quality & Rising AQI In Pimpri-Chinchwad; Civic Body To Pay ₹75 Lakh

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: To determine why the quality of air is deteriorating and the causes behind the increasing air pollution in the city, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has hired a private agency for research purposes, officials announced on Monday. This private company will also suggest remedial measures, and the PCMC administration will pay them Rs 75 lakh for their services.

Since the 2000s, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and surrounding areas have witnessed massive urbanisation. Residents say that rapid population growth and unchecked development have made the region increasingly unlivable. Pimpri-Chinchwad, in particular, is choked with vehicles and industries and is surrounded by ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants, all of which contribute significantly to air pollution.

Meanwhile, the number of trees and green cover continues to decline despite repeated awareness drives by the civic body, which residents say have failed to offset the environmental damage caused by relentless development.

According to available reports, recently the city’s air pollution has consistently crossed the danger mark, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) often falling into the ‘poor’ category. In the standard Air Quality Index (AQI) scale, the "Poor" category typically falls between 201 and 300, indicating unhealthy air that can cause breathing discomfort for everyone, especially sensitive groups, with prolonged exposure leading to respiratory issues.

In response, the PCMC Administration has begun taking action. Under the Central Government’s 15th Finance Commission’s National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), funds are being provided to cities to improve air quality. Under this initiative, the PCMC is implementing various programmes to improve air standards.

Environment Department Approves An Agency

PCMC officials said that to reduce increasing air pollution, a study of the pollutants responsible will be conducted, and measures will be implemented based on appropriate criteria. The Environment Department of the PCMC decided to undertake this study. PCMC had invited proposals from research institutions, and two agencies submitted their bids.

Out of these, the proposal of one agency was approved. This agency, which is affiliated with various ministries of the Central Government, will conduct the study. During this study, the agency will also hold workshops for PCMC officials regarding air pollution management.

To raise awareness among citizens about reducing air pollution, officials also said that the radio will be used as a medium. Advertisements will be aired on the radio for 15 days at a cost of Rs 10 lakh. Information regarding measures to reduce pollution and the outline of the National Clean Air Programme will be provided to the citizens.

PCMC Executive Engineer Sohan Nikam said, “Air pollution in the city is increasing due to construction projects. Measures are being taken to reduce this pollution. Pollution levels will be recorded in industrial, residential, and commercial areas of the city. A study will be conducted to determine the extent of pollution and its causes. Based on these observations, the agency will prepare a plan and suggest measures. The civic body will then initiate action accordingly.”