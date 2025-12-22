NHAI Clears DPR For New Mumbai-Pune Expressway; Travel Time To Drop To 90 Minutes |

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has approved the detailed project report (DPR) for a new expressway between Pune and Mumbai. The ambitious infrastructure project, estimated to cost around ₹15,000 crore, is expected to significantly decongest the existing Mumbai-Pune Expressway (e-way) and is set to reduce the commute to just 90 minutes.

The newly proposed eight-lane expressway will have a carrying capacity of nearly 3 lakh vehicles daily and will be linked to Mumbai’s Atal Setu and Pune’s proposed Ring Road. Officials said that the new expressway will also accelerate long-distance travel towards Bengaluru by forming a critical segment of the Pune-Bengaluru greenfield corridor.

Sanjay Kadam, NHAI Pune Project Director, told HT, “The existing Pune-Mumbai e-way has reached saturation due to a sharp rise in traffic volume, leading to congestion, delays, and safety concerns. This new expressway is being planned as a high-capacity alternative that will ensure smoother, faster and safer travel. Once operational, commuters will be able to cover the distance in around 90 minutes under normal traffic conditions.”

“The expressway will begin near Atal Setu, connect Navi Mumbai International Airport and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) and pass through the Sahyadri range using a network of tunnels and elevated bridges before terminating at Shivare in Bhor taluka. It will help bypass Pune city entirely for those travelling towards Satara, Kolhapur, and Bengaluru,” Kadam added.

“Construction of the expressway is expected to begin soon after completion of the DPR formalities, with a targeted completion timeline of three years since the project’s beginning. Once operational, the project is expected to decongest the corridor while boosting economic activity, and transforming intercity travel across the state,” said NHAI officials.