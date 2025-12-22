 Pune: Senior Congress Leader & Former Corporator Mukhtar Shaikh Switches To Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's NCP, Citing Minority Leadership Gaps
Senior Congress leader and former Pune corporator Mukhtar Shaikh, along with his son, joined the NCP ahead of the Pune Municipal Corporation elections. Citing lack of minority leadership opportunities in Congress, Shaikh praised NCP’s Ajit Pawar for inclusive leadership and pledged full support to NCP in the upcoming civic polls, strengthening the NDA camp.

ANIUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 11:57 AM IST
Pune: Senior Congress Leader & Former Corporator Mukhtar Shaikh Switches To Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's NCP, Citing Minority Leadership Gaps | ANI

Pune: In yet another setback to the Congress following the recent defections of leaders, senior party leader and former corporator Mukhtar Shaikh on Sunday joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar, further strengthening the NDA camp ahead of the upcoming civic elections.

Mukhtar Shaikh joined the NCP along with his son Wiqar Ahmed Mukhtar Shaikh, who is also a probable candidate for upcoming civic poll. Shaikh had earlier served as Vice President of the Pune City Congress and was considered a prominent minority face of the party in the city.

The Pune Municipal Corporation elections are set to take place on January 15, and counting will happen on January 16, along with multiple other civic body polls.

Shaikh had rebelled against the Congress during the last Vidhan Sabha elections, following which he was suspended by the party However, after the intervention of senior leaders his suspension was subsequently revoked.

Speaking after joining the NCP, Mukhtar Shaikh alleged that the Congress leadership had consistently failed to provide meaningful leadership opportunities to the Muslim community.

"The top leadership of the Congress has not given proper representation to the Muslim community. They want our votes, but not our leadership. I personally met Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and requested that an MLC seat be allotted to a minority representative, but it was given to Pragya Satav, who later left the party. Loyal workers like us were ignored," Shaikh said.

Praising Ajit Pawar's leadership, Shaikh said the NCP leader believes in 'Sarva Dharma Sambhav' and has consistently empowered leaders from minority communities.

"Ajit Pawar is a true leader who believes in equal respect for all religions. He has given opportunities to Muslim leaders by making them MLAs, MLCs, ministers and by assigning them important organisational responsibilities. That is why I have decided to join the NCP," he added.

Shaikh further said that he has assured Ajit Pawar of full support in the upcoming Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections and pledged to work towards securing a strong victory for the NCP.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

