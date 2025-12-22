 Karnataka: 20-Year-Old Pregnant Woman Killed Over Inter-Caste Marriage In Hubballi
A 20-year-old pregnant woman in Hubballi, Karnataka, died after being attacked by her family over her inter-caste marriage. Despite opposition, she had married a man from a different caste and returned to her village recently. Her family allegedly assaulted her with a pipe and agricultural tools. Three people, including her father, have been arrested. Investigation is ongoing.

Updated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 11:33 AM IST
Karnataka: 20-Year-Old Pregnant Woman Killed Over Inter-Caste Marriage In Hubballi | File Pic (Representative Image)

Hubballi (Karnataka): A pregnant woman died at a private hospital here, after her parents' family allegedly attacked her over inter- caste marriage, police said on Monday.

About The Case

Police have arrested three persons, including the victim's father, in connection with the incident that occurred on Sunday evening.

The woman, aged about 20, succumbed to injuries allegedly caused by a pipe and agricultural equipment on Sunday night, they said. The incident happened at Inam-Veerapur in Hubballi Rural taluk.

According to police, the deceased woman had married a man from a different caste from her village in May, despite opposition from her family, and the couple were living in Haveri, fearing for their lives. They had returned to the village earlier this month.

The woman's family members allegedly tried to attack her husband and father-in-law on Sunday, while they were at their agricultural field, but they escaped. They then barged into the victim's house and attacked her, another woman and a man there.

The six-month pregnant woman was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries, where she breathed her last. A case has been registered at the Hubballi rural police station, and an investigation is on.

