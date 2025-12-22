Pune: Techie Wife Accuses Hotelier Husband Of Duping Her Of ₹1.40 Crore In Pimpri-Chinchwad; Probe Underway

Sangvi Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: In an unusual turn of events, a techie wife has accused her hotelier husband of duping her of Rs 1.40 Crore. The woman currently residing in the Deccan Gymkhana area has complained to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police that her husband, whom she married several years ago, has been taking money from her regularly without repaying it.

A 34-year-old woman has complained to the Sangvi Police Station. A case has been registered against her husband, Satish Kumar Ganala (40, Pimple Nilakh). He has been booked under the BNS sections 318 (cheating), 316 (criminal breach of trust), 338 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 336 (forgery), and 340 (forged document or electronic record and using it as genuine).

According to police reports, the woman alleged that her husband had been financially cheating her from June 2023 to December 2025. She alleges that her husband defrauded her by using her salary for his own business and taking out loans worth crores in her name. Police said the couple tied the knot a few years ago. The wife works as an IT engineer in a reputable IT firm in Pune. At the time of marriage, the accused husband had a job.

However, once they married, the husband told his wife that he aspired to have his own business and wanted to open a hotel and restaurant. The wife earned pretty well, and the husband asked her for money, which she gave on the promise of giving it back. Due to the complainant having a good credit score, the husband used her name to take all the loans for himself without his wife knowing.

The wife has accused her husband of forging her signature and creating fake documents to falsely show her consent for loans amounting to Rs 76.14 lakh. She has further alleged that he used over Rs 60 lakh from her salary, thereby duping her of nearly Rs 1.40 crore. According to the complaint, the husband forced her to take the loans and has not repaid any amount, leaving her burdened with his heavy financial liabilities.

The woman is now separated from her husband and lives in the Deccan Gymkhana area, said a police official of Sangvi Police Station. She initially complained to the Deccan Police Station (under the Pune Police Commissionerate), and the case was transferred to the Sangvi Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) on Saturday. Police reported that they haven't yet received all necessary documents, so further details are awaited in this case.