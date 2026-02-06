Mumbai News: Special MPs-MLAs Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against Former Minister Eknath Khadse And Wife In ₹31 Crore Pune MIDC Land Deal Case

Mumbai Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against Former Minister And Wife In ₹31 Crore Land Deal Money Laundering Case | File Image

Mumbai, Feb 06: The special MPs and MLAs court on Friday issued a non-bailable warrant against former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse and his wife for failing to appear before the court in a money-laundering case related to a land deal in Pune.

Case linked to Pune land deal

Khadse is accused of misusing his position to facilitate the purchase of government land in the Bhosari industrial area near Pune by his wife Mandakini and son-in-law Girish Chaudhary for Rs 3.75 crore, despite the land’s actual value being Rs 31.01 crore. Based on this case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also booked them for money laundering.

Court rejects exemption plea

Special Judge Mahesh Jadhav, while issuing the non-bailable warrant after rejecting their plea seeking exemption from personal appearance, said, “The accused has every knowledge that today’s case is fixed for framing of charge. As per the ratio laid down by the Supreme Court, MP/MLA cases should frame charges expeditiously. But the accused remain absent without any reason.”

Also Watch:

Medical grounds not accepted

The husband and wife had cited medical reasons for missing the court hearing. The court did not accept the explanation and said, “The application is vague. It did not state which personal difficulty arose to the accused. The reason is not supported by any documentary evidence.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/