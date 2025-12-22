 Bombay HC Rejects PIL Seeking CBI Probe Against Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, & Ajit Pawar In Lavasa Project Case
The Bombay High Court dismissed a PIL seeking a CBI probe against NCP leaders Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, and Ajit Pawar over alleged illegal permissions for the Lavasa hill station project. The court ruled that no legal provision allows it to direct police to register an FIR. The petitioner's earlier complaints and petitions were also dismissed.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 01:51 PM IST
Ajit Pawar (L), Supriya Sule (M) & Sharad Pawar | File Pics

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a PIL seeking a CBI probe against NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar, his daughter and Baramati MP Supriya Sule as well as his nephew and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar for alleged illegal permissions given to the Lavasa hill station project in Pune.

A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad noted that petitioner Nanasaheb Jadhav, a lawyer, failed to show any legal provision whereby a court, while exercising its civil jurisdiction, can pass a direction to the police to register a First Information Report.

Jadhav's public interest litigation sought a direction to the Central Bureau of Investigation to register a case against Sharad Pawar, Sule and Ajit Pawar for alleged illegal permissions given to construct a hill station at Lavasa in Pune district.

In the fresh PIL filed in 2023 seeking a CBI probe, Jadhav said he had filed a complaint with the Pune police commissioner in December 2018 seeking a probe against Pawar and others, but the police took no action.

In March this year, Sharad Pawar filed an intervention application opposing the PIL, claiming Jadhav had made similar or same allegations again and again.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

