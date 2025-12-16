 Lavasa Township Case: Bombay HC Said It Is Not Inclined To Entertain FIR Plea Against Sharad Pawar, Family; Reserves Order On PIL Seeking CBI Probe
Lavasa Township Case: Bombay HC Said It Is Not Inclined To Entertain FIR Plea Against Sharad Pawar, Family; Reserves Order On PIL Seeking CBI Probe

The Bombay High Court said it is not inclined to direct registration of an FIR against Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar and Supriya Sule over alleged Lavasa township irregularities, questioning the legal basis of the plea and reserving its order on the PIL.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 09:20 PM IST
article-image
Bombay High Court Not Inclined To Order FIR Against Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule In Lavasa Township Case | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 16: The Bombay High Court has said it is not inclined to entertain a petition seeking the filing of an FIR against NCP leaders Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar and Supriya Sule in connection with alleged irregularities in the development of Lavasa township.

Bench Reserves Order On PIL Seeking CBI Probe

A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad reserved its ruling on a PIL seeking a CBI probe against Sharad Pawar and his family members.

Court Questions Legal Basis For FIR Direction

The court noted that the petitioner, Nanasaheb Jadhav, a lawyer, failed to show any legal provision under which a court, while exercising its civil jurisdiction, can direct the police to register a First Information Report. The bench did not specify when it would deliver the judgment.

‘We Are Not Allowing Your Petition,’ Court Tells Petitioner

“We are not allowing your (Jadhav’s) petition,” the bench said, but eventually reserved the judgment to allow Jadhav and lawyers representing the NCP (SP) chief to submit case laws supporting their respective arguments.

PIL Seeks CBI Case Over Lavasa Hill Station Project

Jadhav’s PIL sought a direction to the CBI to register a case against Sharad Pawar, his daughter and Baramati MP Supriya Sule, and his nephew and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar for alleged illegal permissions granted for the construction of a hill station at Lavasa in Pune district.

Earlier PIL Dismissed Citing Delay And Third-Party Rights

In February 2022, the High Court had disposed of a PIL filed by Jadhav, observing that the Pawar family had exerted influence in Lavasa’s development. However, it refused to interfere, citing “gross delay” in filing the PIL and the creation of third-party rights.

Fresh Criminal PIL Filed After Police Inaction Alleged

Jadhav then filed a criminal PIL seeking the registration of an FIR against the Pawars. In the fresh PIL filed in 2023 seeking a CBI probe, Jadhav stated that he had approached the Pune Police Commissioner in December 2018 seeking an investigation against Pawar and others, but no action was taken.

Sharad Pawar Opposes Petition, Cites Repeated Allegations

In March this year, Sharad Pawar filed an intervention application opposing the PIL, claiming that Jadhav had repeatedly made similar allegations.

