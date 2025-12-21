'See Whose Dominance Prevails': Ajit Pawar's NCP Sweeps Pune, Wins 10 Of 17 Municipal Chairman Seats |

Pune: In the elections for the 14 municipal councils and three nagar panchayats in the district, the constituent parties of the Mahayuti alliance were pitted against each other in most places. The Mahayuti alliance has established its dominance throughout the district. Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) emerged victorious in 10 out of the 14 municipal councils and 3 nagar panchayats, securing a majority of seats. Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena won 4 seats, and the BJP secured 3 seats.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance did not win a single seat in the Pune district. In many places, there was a close contest between the constituent parties of the Mahayuti alliance, and it has become clear that Ajit Pawar's group emerged victorious. Eknath Shinde's faction also managed to get its candidates elected.

After these results, Eknath Shinde, while interacting with the media, took a dig at Uddhav Thackeray, asking whose is the real Shiv Sena now. Ajit Pawar, on the other hand, made a witty remark, saying, "See whose dominance prevails in Pune district." Across the entire state, the Mahayuti alliance has secured more than 200 seats, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi has won around 50 seats.

Pune District Municipal Council Chairman Winning Candidates



1. Baramati - Municipal Council Chairman: Sachin Satav (NCP Ajit Pawar faction)

2. Lonavala - Municipal Council Chairman: Rajendra Sonawane (NCP Ajit Pawar faction)

3. Daund - Municipal Council Chairman: Durgadevi Jagdale (NCP Ajit Pawar faction)

4. Talegaon Dabhade - Municipal Council Chairman: Santosh Dabhade (BJP)

5. Chakan - Municipal Council Chairman: Manisha Suresh Gore (Shiv Sena Shinde faction)

6. Junnar - Municipal Council Chairman: Sujata Madhukar Kajale (Shiv Sena Shinde faction)

7. Alandi - Municipal Council Chairman: Prashant Kurhade (BJP)

8. Shirur - Municipal Council Chairman: Aishwarya Pacharne (NCP Ajit Pawar faction)

9. Saswad - Municipal Council Chairman: Anandi Kaki Jagtap (BJP)

10. Jejuri - Municipal Council Chairman: Jaydeep Barbhai (NCP Ajit Pawar faction)

11. Bhor - Municipal Council Chairman: Ramchandra Aware (NCP Ajit Pawar faction)

12. Indapur - Municipal Council Chairman: Bharat Shah (NCP Ajit Pawar faction)

13. Rajgurunagar - Municipal Council Chairman: Mangesh Gundal (Shiv Sena Shinde faction)

14. Phursungi - Municipal Council Chairman: Santosh Sarode (NCP Ajit Pawar faction)

Nagar Panchayats in Pune District

1. Vadgaon Maval – Aboli Dhore (NCP Ajit Pawar faction)

2. Manchar – Rajshree Dattatray Ganjale (Shiv Sena Shinde faction)

3. Malegaon – Sujay Satpute (NCP Ajit Pawar faction)