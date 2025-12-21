 Every Vote Counts: NCP’s Sunita Dhore Wins By Just 1 Vote In Pune's Vadgaon Nagar Panchayat
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneEvery Vote Counts: NCP’s Sunita Dhore Wins By Just 1 Vote In Pune's Vadgaon Nagar Panchayat

Every Vote Counts: NCP’s Sunita Dhore Wins By Just 1 Vote In Pune's Vadgaon Nagar Panchayat

The results of the state's Nagar Panchayat and Municipal Council elections are being declared, and a remarkable result has been witnessed in Pune. Surprisingly, a candidate won by just one vote. This result came from the Vadgaon Nagar Panchayat. Sunita Rahul Dhore won by a single vote.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 07:48 PM IST
article-image
Every Vote Counts: NCP’s Sunita Dhore Wins By Just 1 Vote In Pune's Vadgaon Nagar Panchayat | Representative Pic

The results of the state's Nagar Panchayat and Municipal Council elections are being declared, and a remarkable result has been witnessed in Pune. Surprisingly, a candidate won by just one vote. This result came from the Vadgaon Nagar Panchayat. Sunita Rahul Dhore won by a single vote.

Read Also
'See Whose Dominance Prevails': Ajit Pawar's NCP Sweeps Pune, Wins 10 Of 17 Municipal Chairman Seats
article-image

Ward number 4 in Vadgaon was reserved for women from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. The BJP had fielded Pooja Atish Dhore, while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had nominated Sunita Rahul Dhore. Sunita Dhore won the election by just one vote.

In Vadgaon, a total of 49 candidates are in the fray: four for the Nagar Panchayat chairperson's post and 45 for the 17 corporator seats. This information was provided by the election officials. The BJP is facing rebellion in one ward, while the NCP is facing it in six wards. 

Read Also
Pune: After Public Demand, Mandai, Nalstop, And Ideal Colony Metro Stations Get New Names
article-image

In nine wards, there is a direct contest between two candidates. Five wards are witnessing a three-way or four-way contest. In one ward, since the NCP did not field a candidate, the contest is between two BJP candidates.

FPJ Shorts
59th Prakash Chandra Ghosh Memorial All India Full-Length Bengali Drama Festival Begins In Lucknow
59th Prakash Chandra Ghosh Memorial All India Full-Length Bengali Drama Festival Begins In Lucknow
Mumbai: State Committee Visits Kanjurmarg Dumping Ground, To Submit Remedial Measures To HC
Mumbai: State Committee Visits Kanjurmarg Dumping Ground, To Submit Remedial Measures To HC
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Congratulates U19 Team On Asia Cup Final Win Over India, Praises PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Congratulates U19 Team On Asia Cup Final Win Over India, Praises PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi
India Still Waiting, PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Hands U19 Asia Cup Trophy To Pakistan; VIDEO
India Still Waiting, PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Hands U19 Asia Cup Trophy To Pakistan; VIDEO

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mahayuti Allies Sweep 4 Councils Despite Direct Fights In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District

Mahayuti Allies Sweep 4 Councils Despite Direct Fights In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District

'Sky Is Never The Limit': Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Inspires Students In Pune

'Sky Is Never The Limit': Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Inspires Students In Pune

Every Vote Counts: NCP’s Sunita Dhore Wins By Just 1 Vote In Pune's Vadgaon Nagar Panchayat

Every Vote Counts: NCP’s Sunita Dhore Wins By Just 1 Vote In Pune's Vadgaon Nagar Panchayat

Nashik: Igatpuri Rejects BJP's 'Divide And Rule'; Shiv Sena Wins Chairman Post

Nashik: Igatpuri Rejects BJP's 'Divide And Rule'; Shiv Sena Wins Chairman Post

Pune: PMC Recruitment Scam Exposed; Candidates Cheated Of ₹45 Lakh With Fake Appointment Letters

Pune: PMC Recruitment Scam Exposed; Candidates Cheated Of ₹45 Lakh With Fake Appointment Letters