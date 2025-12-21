Every Vote Counts: NCP’s Sunita Dhore Wins By Just 1 Vote In Pune's Vadgaon Nagar Panchayat | Representative Pic

The results of the state's Nagar Panchayat and Municipal Council elections are being declared, and a remarkable result has been witnessed in Pune. Surprisingly, a candidate won by just one vote. This result came from the Vadgaon Nagar Panchayat. Sunita Rahul Dhore won by a single vote.

Ward number 4 in Vadgaon was reserved for women from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. The BJP had fielded Pooja Atish Dhore, while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had nominated Sunita Rahul Dhore. Sunita Dhore won the election by just one vote.

In Vadgaon, a total of 49 candidates are in the fray: four for the Nagar Panchayat chairperson's post and 45 for the 17 corporator seats. This information was provided by the election officials. The BJP is facing rebellion in one ward, while the NCP is facing it in six wards.

In nine wards, there is a direct contest between two candidates. Five wards are witnessing a three-way or four-way contest. In one ward, since the NCP did not field a candidate, the contest is between two BJP candidates.