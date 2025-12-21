Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Leopard Spotted For Second Day In Waluj’s Teesgaon, Villagers On Edge

‘Give Farmers Gun Licenses’: Heated Debate Erupts As MLAs Seek Tough Measures Against Leopards In Pune & Ahilyanagar Districts | Representational Image | File

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Residents of Teesgaon village in the Waluj area are gripped by fear after a leopard was spotted in the locality for the second consecutive day, triggering panic among farmers and villagers. According to locals, the big cat was first seen on Friday and was again spotted on Saturday entering a farm, raising concerns about the safety of people, livestock, and crops in the area.

Farmers working in nearby fields reported noticing the leopard’s movement close to agricultural land, particularly around sugarcane farms that provide dense cover. On Saturday, villagers also discovered fresh footprints believed to be those of the leopard near a water body adjoining the sugarcane fields, further confirming the animal’s presence in the vicinity. The repeated sightings have heightened anxiety, especially as many residents rely on early morning and late evening hours for farm work.

Following the sightings, former deputy sarpanch Sanjay Jadhav and current sarpanch Lalchand Kasure immediately informed the Forest Department and urged officials to take swift action. Environmentalist Sharad Dabhade visited the site and inspected the footprints, stating that the pugmarks appeared to be fresh, indicating recent movement of the animal in the area.

Villagers have appealed to the Forest Department to install a cage at the earliest to safely capture the leopard and prevent any untoward incidents. They have also demanded the installation of CCTV cameras in and around farms and residential pockets to monitor the animals’ movement. Meanwhile, residents have been advised to remain alert, avoid venturing out alone at night, and keep livestock secured until the situation is brought under control.