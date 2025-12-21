BJP Sweeps Jalgaon Polls: Girish Mahajan Questions Thackeray's Commitment To Marathis |

Jalgaon: The results of today's municipal elections have made it clear that the Mahayuti alliance is number one in the state, and the self-proclaimed loudmouths have been proven wrong by these results. Thackeray remembers the Marathi people only when elections come. Criticising that he is speaking under the influence of the Congress, Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan questioned what Thackeray has actually done for the Marathi people.



In Jalgaon, the results of the voting held today for the posts of mayor and corporators in 18 municipalities were announced. The Mahayuti alliance won 16 out of 18 seats. The BJP celebrated this result with great enthusiasm.

Speaking at a press conference afterward, Girish Mahajan expressed his happiness about today's results, but also expressed sadness over the defeat of Textiles Minister Sanjay Savkare's wife, Rajni Savkare, in Bhusawal, and the failure to secure the Bhusawal seat.

Minister Girish Mahajan said that this result has once again made it clear that the Mahayuti alliance is number one in Maharashtra. Without naming Uddhav Thackeray, he said that the self-proclaimed loudmouths have been proven wrong by these results. He said that the voters have completely rejected the UBT and Sharad Pawar groups, and wishing the Thackeray brothers good luck in the upcoming elections, he said that Thackeray instigates the Marathi people, and that Thackeray remembers the Marathi people only when elections come.

Girish Mahajan questioned what Thackeray has actually done for the Marathi people. He suggested that Uddhav Thackeray is speaking under the influence of the Congress and that he should realize that the UBT's situation is bad.



While stating that Jalgaon district belongs to the BJP, Mahajan analysed the seats where they lost. He said that although they lost the Bhusawal seat, 27 corporators have been elected there. The Yawal seat was lost due to caste equations. In Muktainagar, MLA Chandrakant Patil's daughter, Sanjana Chandrakant Patil, was elected, defeating the BJP candidate Bhavana Mahajan.

Since the contest in Muktainagar is always between Eknath Khadse and Chandrakant Patil, Khadse had stated while speaking about this election that it was a family fight. Mahajan said that this statement had a negative impact, leading to the BJP's defeat.

Ministers Sanjay Savkare, MLAs Amol Jawale and Suresh Damu Bhele, BJP District President Dr Radheshyam Chaudhary, Deepak Suryavanshi, the newly elected mayor of Jamner, Sadhana Girish Mahajan, and other party officials were present at the press conference.