 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Group Meditation Marks International Meditation Day At Bauddha Leni
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Group Meditation Marks International Meditation Day At Bauddha Leni

Manish Gajbhiye
Updated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 08:57 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Group Meditation Marks International Meditation Day At Bauddha Leni | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The United Nations (UN) declared Dec 21 as International Meditation Day last year. Bhavatu Sabba Mangalam Group and Eco Needs Foundation celebrated the day at the Bauddha Leni area on Sunday, where meditators conducted group meditation between 8.30am and 9.30am for world peace.

Eco Needs Foundation director Priyanand A Gale said that meditation helps in living a happy and satisfied life. He said, “Meditation is the precious gift given to the world by India. It provides peace in today's stressful life. The world today is on the verge of war, and men are harbouring hatred against others. Meditation is the remedy for all the evils in the world.”

Bhavatu Sabba Mangalam Group teaches meditation at Swami Vivekanand Garden, N-8, Cidco, every day, and many people take advantage of this opportunity. Meditation teaches self-examination, which increases concentration and keeps the body and mind healthy. Hence, it is important, the group said, that one should meditate daily.

Dr Maslekar informed the audience about the benefits of meditation. He said that meditation can help gain control over blood pressure and heart disease as well.

Dnyandeo Gaikwad, Bhimrao Borde, Chandramani Hiwarale, Uttam Jadhav, Murlidhar Gangawane, Shivaji Waghmare, Umesh Hiwarale, Nayabrao, Bhimrao Borde, Subhash Wankhede, Purushottam Dike, Vinod Gawai and others took efforts for the success of the event.

