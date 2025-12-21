 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Indian Wildlife Photographer Baiju Patil Ranked World No. 1 At Refocus Awards 2025
Manish Gajbhiye
Updated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 08:54 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Renowned Indian wildlife photographer Baiju Patil has been ranked the Number One Photographer in the World at the prestigious Refocus Awards – America, New York (2025).

With a photographic career spanning over 37 years, his work reflects deep research, patience and a profound understanding of nature. Through his lens, India’s rich and diverse wildlife has reached global audiences, earning admiration and respect worldwide.

Over the decades, Patil has captured countless iconic images and has been honoured with numerous national and international awards. Beyond photography, he is widely respected for mentoring wildlife enthusiasts and actively promoting nature conservation and environmental awareness.

The photograph that secured him the world’s top position was captured at the Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary (Keoladeo National Park) in Rajasthan, often described as a paradise for bird lovers. The image portrays a dramatic and rare moment: a snakebird (darter) emerging from underwater after catching a fish, while a grey heron, perched nearby, waits for the perfect chance to snatch the prey.

Patil also serves as the Head of MGM University, further highlighting his contribution to education, art and society.

