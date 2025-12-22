Pune: What Caused The Fire At Jejuri Municipal Council Victory Celebrations? Read Full Details Here | VIDEO | Video Screengrab

Pune: A celebratory gathering following the Jejuri Municipal Council election results turned into a tragic incident on Sunday afternoon when a sudden fire broke out in Jejuri village in Purandar Tehsil of Pune District. The fire took place at the foothills of the Jejuri fort, and 16 people suffered burn injuries. Shockingly, it also included newly elected councillors who were busy with their celebrations.

According to available details, the incident occurred during victory celebrations held by supporters of the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). NCP secured a decisive win in the civic body polls. Out of 20 seats, NCP won 17, while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured two seats, and one went to an independent candidate.

How Did The Fire Start?

Police and eyewitnesses said that the fire erupted while supporters were showering Bhandara (holy turmeric powder) as part of a traditional ritual to seek blessings from Lord Khandoba of Jejuri. At the same time, firecrackers were being burst near the first steps of the Khandoba temple. The turmeric powder was being thrown into the air in large quantities. Eyewitnesses said that it caught fire after coming into contact with sparks from the crackers.

A sudden flare-up happened, which injured many people. “The spark of fire was sudden, and it didn't give any time to react to people present on the spot,” noted an eyewitness.

The incident took place shortly after the results of the Jejuri Municipal Council elections were declared. The NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar emerged victorious, unseating former MLA Sanjay Jagtap’s influence in the local body. Jaideep Barbhai, the NCP’s candidate for the post of Council President, won by a substantial margin. His victory was the reason behind such huge-scale celebrations.

The Reason Behind Turmeric Catching Fire

Initial investigations suggest that the Bhandara used during the celebration may have been adulterated. Turmeric powder is not naturally flammable. That is why officials suspect it may have been mixed with chemical substances, artificial colouring, or other combustible materials. A police official noted, “Due to adulteration, the material must have become highly reactive when dispersed in the air near open flames.”

Pune Rural Police said that they are examining samples of the powder as part of an ongoing probe to establish the exact cause of the fire.

Among those injured were two newly elected women corporators, Swarupa Khomne and Monika Ghadage. All the injured were rushed to nearby private and government hospitals, where they were treated for burns. Most of them suffered injuries to their hands and faces. Fortunately, it was reported that most injuries were minor to moderate, as things could have been worse. Police said that several patients were discharged after receiving primary treatment.

Opposition Demands Thorough Probe

The incident has once again drawn attention to the long-standing issue of adulterated Bhandara being sold and used during religious and political events in Jejuri. It has been reported multiple times before, and devotees of Khandoba have demanded action repeatedly for this.

Opposition political leaders, including Baramati MP Supriya Sule, have demanded a thorough inquiry and strict action against those responsible for supplying potentially hazardous material.

Meanwhile, the Pune Rural Police have confirmed that a detailed investigation is underway to determine whether the fire was caused primarily by the chemical composition of the turmeric powder or by sparks from firecrackers and ritual lamps used during the celebration. Authorities have urged political parties and the public to exercise caution during celebrations to prevent such incidents in the future.