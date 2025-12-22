Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ranjangaon Villagers Observe Bandh Against Bootlegging & Gambling Dens Near Schools & Temples | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Residents of Ranjangaon Shenpuni in Waluj observed a bandh on Monday, citing rampant illicit liquor sales, gambling dens, and other illegal activities that they said have been operating openly for months despite repeated complaints.

Locals said the activities take place near religious sites, schools, and public spaces, causing severe inconvenience, especially for women and girl students. They alleged that the administration had failed to take firm action despite sustained pressure from the community. The Ranjangaon Grampanchayat, therefore, called the bandh and submitted a memorandum to the District Collector, the Commissioner of Police, and the Superintendent of the State Excise Department.

The senior police inspector of the Waluj MIDC police station said the State Excise Department has primary responsibility for curbing illicit liquor sales, while the police have only secondary powers in such cases. He said the police station covers 22 villages, 5,000 industries, and several localities but faces an acute manpower shortage. He added that police have acted against 52 gambling dens and registered 213 cases against bootleggers between January and November 25.

State Excise Department inspector Ajay Bachate said action had been taken against illicit liquor sales in Ranjangaon in the past three days. He said, “A stern drive will be implemented in the joint operation with the police department after a meeting with the gram panchayat members.”

Various political parties, social groups, and educational organisations supported the bandh. Residents, particularly women, turned out in large numbers for the agitation and demanded the immediate closure of all illicit liquor outlets and gambling dens.