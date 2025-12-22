Jalna Police Crack Sagar Dhanure Murder Case In 24 Hours; Two Arrested | Sourced

Jalna: The Jalna police arrested two men within 24 hours for allegedly murdering youth Sagar Dhanure. The accused have been identified as Kalyan Ganpatrao Bhojane (41), of Samarthnagar, Jalna, and Kamlesh Zadiwale of Jalna.

Briefing the press on Monday, Superintendent of Police Ajaykumar Bansal said the deceased, Dhanure, had been found dead in suspicious circumstances in a car near Kalawati Hospital in Jalna. A pistol was found in the vehicle, and at first glance, it appeared to be a case of suicide. A case was registered with the Jalna Police Station. However, injury marks were later found on his chest and neck, raising suspicion of murder.

Local Crime Branch Inspector Prakash Jadhav and his team began the investigation. Based on technical evidence and information from informants, the police arrested suspect Bhojane. Initially, Bhojane denied committing the murder, but after sustained questioning, he confessed that he and Zadiwale had killed Sagar.

Dhanure and Bhojane were friends but had a dispute over a financial transaction. Bhojane had contacted Zadiwale, offering him a contract to kill Dhanure. Bhojane promised to pay Zadiwale Rs25 lakh. On Dec 20 at around 11pm, Bhojane called Dhanure near Kalawati Hospital. When Dhanure arrived in his car, Zadiwale entered the vehicle and fired a shot near Dhanure’s neck. To confirm he was dead, he attacked Dhanure with a knife, injuring his chest and neck.

The investigation was carried out under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Ajaykumar Bansal, Additional Superintendent of Police Ayush Nopani, and Sub-Divisional Police Officer Anant Kulkarni and executed by Police Inspector Pankaj Jadhav, Assistant Police Inspector Yogesh Ubale, Police Sub-Inspector Rajendra Wagh, Ramprasad Pavhre, Bhaurao Gaike, Sammuel Kamble, Ramesh Rathod, Prabhakar Wagh, Sagar Baviskar, Irshad Patel, Sandeep Chinchole, and others.